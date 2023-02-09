Dublin Zoo announces birth of Southern white rhinoceros

The female calf, born on January 2nd to mother Nyala, is one of only 16,000 Southern white rhinos left in the world. Photograph: Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo has announced the birth of a Southern white rhinoceros calf.

The female calf, born on January 2nd to mother Nyala, is estimated to weigh approximately 50kg.

The calf joins her father, Chaka, and half-brother, Fionn, as the newest member of the seven-strong herd, also known as a crash, in Dublin Zoo’s African Savanna.

The yet-to-be-named rhino is Nyala’s second calf and the birthmarks another significant success for Dublin Zoo as part of the European Endangered Species Programme, established to assist with the survival of the Southern white rhinoceros.

Southern white rhinos are a subspecies of the white rhino, and are generally a little larger and hairier.

They are the largest of the rhino species and the third largest land mammal species in the world after African and Asian elephants. Southern white rhinos can weigh up to 2.3 tonnes. Their horns are made of keratin, the same material as skin, nails and hair.

It is estimated that 16,000 of these animals exist in the wild and the majority are found in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Kenya. Poaching for rhino horn, incorrectly believed to have medicinal qualities, is the most significant threat to the wild population.

Members of the public will be able to see the mother and calf through the window of the Rhino House or out on the Savanna, where the pair are said to have already developed a loving bond.

Nyala is very attentive to the new arrival, and her calf can often be seen right by her side as she builds confidence and explores her new surroundings, Dublin Zoo said.

Dublin Zoo financially supports the conservation organisation Lowveld Rhino Trust in Zimbabwe, whose rangers help protect rhinos from poachers, treat wounded and orphaned rhinos, monitor rhino populations and are involved with community outreach programmes.

Helen Clarke-Bennett, team leader of the African Plains, said she and her colleagues were “thrilled” to welcome the arrival of another Southern white rhinoceros calf to Dublin Zoo.

“These animals were on the verge of extinction in the 20th century, and there are only approximately 16,000 of them left in the world today,” she said.

“Nyala is a very attentive mother, and it is wonderful to watch the pair develop their amazing bond as the days go on. The calf is cautious and stays quite close to her mother, however, we can already see glimpses of her outgoing personality and look forward to watching her integrate with the herd at Dublin Zoo.”