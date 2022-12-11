Church of Ireland rows in behind appeals to offer accommodation to Ukrainian refugees

Church of Ireland Archbishop of Dublin Michael Jackson has endorsed the Government’s latest appeal for offers of unoccupied properties to provide temporary homes for people from Ukraine seeking shelter in Ireland.

The archbishop, who chairs the Church of Ireland’s Church and Society Commission, said: “As winter grows deeper, darker and longer, we in Ireland find that the exodus of people from war-torn Ukraine continues unabated. Like ourselves, they need shelter, welcome and a home in the most practical of ways possible.”

He commended the scheme being rolled out by the Government “as an expression of practical generosity in a deeply distressing human situation of need, which calls for a generous response. I encourage all who can participate in it to do so and to respond as speedily as possible.”

This latest call by the Government aims to make use of unoccupied houses, apartments or holiday homes to provide accommodation on a temporary basis for Ukrainians arriving in Ireland.

A tax-free recognition payment of €800 per month is available for properties offered. Property owners can do so via offerahome.ie or by contacting the local authority in which the property is located. Local authorities will then match suitable properties to Ukrainian beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Church of Ireland annual pre-Christmas Black Santa appeal, outside St Ann’s Church on Dublin’s Dawson Street, begins next Thursday with the parish’s new vicar, Canon Paul Arbuthnot. Volunteers will begin collecting outside St Ann’s and will continue collecting until Christmas Eve. The official launch takes place on Monday December 19th when Archbishop Jackson will join the vicar and Fred Deane, known to many as the face of the appeal.

Charities being supported this year include the Simon Community, Alice Leahy Trust, Protestant Aid, St Vincent de Paul, the Samaritans, the Salvation Army and other local charities. Donation can be made via the parish website or in person at the church via cash or card.