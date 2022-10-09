Postmortems awaited after deaths of mother and baby in Dublin 15

The remains of the woman and her 7-month-old son were found in an upstairs bedroom at their home on Beechfield Court, Clonee, Dublin 15, at about 3pm on Saturday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Gardaí investigating the deaths of a woman and baby at their home in Dublin 15 are waiting for the results of postmortems on their remains to determine how they died.

The remains of the woman and her 7-month-old son were found in an upstairs bedroom at their home on Beechfield Court, Clonee, Dublin 15, at about 3pm on Saturday.

Gardaí believe the baby may have met with foul play and say the results of the postmortem, including toxicology tests, would be required to determine the cause of death of the woman. Neither the woman nor child are believed to have died of natural causes.

While the house remained sealed off as a crime scene on Sunday, gardaí were not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths of the mother and baby.

READ MORE

The alarm was raised on Saturday afternoon and when gardaí and paramedics went on the property on the Beechfield housing estate the remains of the mother and her son were found in the property. The woman and boy were pronounced dead at the scene and the house was immediately sealed off.

The bodies remained at the house until Saturday night when they underwent a preliminary examination by a pathologist before being removed for full postmortems, which were expected to be completed on Sunday.

The property was also set to undergo a forensic examination on Sunday by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Gardaí yesterday contacted members of the dead woman and child’s family and a Garda family liaison officer had been appointed to keep them informed and support them.

While gardaí suspect the child met with foul play because nobody else is being sought with in connection with the two deaths, the criminal investigation being conducted was expected to inform the inquest process rather than lead to any criminal charges.

“The outcomes of a postmortem examination will determine the course of Garda investigations into both deaths,” a Garda statement said, saying no further information was available at this stage of the inquiry.