Young man dies in Co Donegal single-vehicle crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a young man in a road crash near Buncrana, Co Donegal, early on Sunday morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the R244 (Mountain Road) at Ballinlough, shortly after 5am. The driver and sole occupant of the car, a teenager, was fatally injured.

The local coroner has been notified and a postmortem will be carried out.

The road has been closed, with local diversions in place, pending an examination by Garda investigators later on Sunday.

Gardaí have asked any witnesses to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 4.30am and 5.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.