Products linked to McGregor dropped from about 1,000 stores as retailer boycott intensifies

Brands linked to Conor McGregor are being removed from shelves in potentially over 1,000 outlets across the country as a boycott of products associated with the mixed martial arts fighter intensified.

Retail giant Tesco also said a whiskey product promoted by Mr McGregor would be removed from its UK outlets as well as in Ireland.

Stores that will no longer sell products linked to Mr McGregor include the Supervalu chain, Costcutter stores and Carry Out off licences.

BWG Foods, a leading retail and wholesale company, said whiskey and stout products associated with Mr McGregor would no longer be listed for distribution across its network of Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL stores.

This could see brands removed from about 1,000 outlets.

Separately the company that bought Mr McGregor’s whiskey brand will stop using his “name and likeness” in marketing. McGregor sold his Proper No Twelve Whiskey to Mexican-owned Proximo Spirits in 2021. The drink remained listed among “McGregor brands” on his personal website on Tuesday.

The company said that since 2021 “Proximo Spirits has been the 100 per cent owner of the product”.

“Going forward we do not plan to use Mr McGregor’s name and likeness in the marketing of the brand.”

There was no immediate comment from Mr McGregor’s representative.

Mr McGregor entered the brewing business in recent years with a product called Forged Irish Stout which has been sold in some off licences, supermarkets and several pubs

The move by retailers to boycott brands associated with Mr McGregor came days after a High Court jury found he had assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel six years ago. Nikita Hand had alleged in her civil action that she was raped by the mixed martial arts fighter. He denied the claim. She was awarded €248,603.

On Sunday the Rape Crisis Network Ireland urged retailers to stop selling products associated with Mr McGregor.

Before lunchtime on Tuesday the Barry Group, which operates the Costcutter stores and Carry Out off licences, became the first to say it was dropping Forged Irish Stout and Proper No Twelve Whiskey. “This action reflects our commitment to maintaining a retail environment that resonates with the values of our customers and partners,” it said.

Shortly afterwards Musgraves, which owns the Supervalu and Centra outlets, followed suit.

Tesco said it would be removing Proper No Twelve Whiskey from sale. It does not stock Forged Irish Stout.