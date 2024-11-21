Electricity consumption hit record high across Ireland on Wednesday

British electricity imports helped bolster Irish supplies as freezing temperatures sparked record consumption on Wednesday, official figures show.

Homes and businesses used 5,639 mega watts (MW) of electricity at 5.28pm on Wednesday, shattering the previous record of 5,577MW set on January 18th this year, according to national grid company, EirGrid.

That is close to the total amount of electricity that the Republic’s 10 largest power plants could produce were they all running simultaneously at full power.

Diarmaid Gillespie, Eirgrid’s director of system operations, confirmed that most Irish power plants were available to generate electricity while there were “strong imports” from Britain.

He added that this “ensured a sufficient buffer between electricity supply available and demand”.

Freezing temperatures with frost and snow gripped Ireland this week. At the same, wind speeds have been low, cutting out much of the State’s green electricity power plants, which rely on this to generate power.

The news comes as forecasters extend a cold weather warning into Friday afternoon, from when they predict a storm will follow the freeze.

EirGrid calculates that every one degree Celsius drop in temperature boost demand by 40MW, and 50MW when wind-chill is taken into account.

“Ensuring there is sufficient generation to meet electricity demand is a challenging task, particularly during the colder winter months,” Mr Gillespie acknowledged.

He pointed out that EirGrid reported last month in its yearly winter Outlook that new power plants had boosted capacity for this winter.

The State company has temporary emergency gas- and diesel-fuelled power plants, which can produce 505MW in total, to call on “as a last resort” this winter if demand outruns supplies.

The grid operator also has three new gas-fired power plants, capable of generating 190MW, which are not emergency facilities, to call on this winter.

And it expects to continue importing electricity from Britain, which has been a growing trend in recent years.

EirGrid also predicted that demand could peak at a new record of 5,834MW this winter, driven by an increased number of businesses that use large quantities of electricity, including data centres, new homes and general economic growth.

The State says electricity supplies will be more secure this winter than in recent years

According to its forecasts, the risk of demand outrunning supply is far lower than last winter or 2022/23.

EirGrid points out that it did not have to cut electricity supplies to any customer in either year.