Your top stories on Monday: Locals stall opening of Thornton Hall for asylum seekers; Harris and Trump chase vital edge on final day

Locals accost King Felipe VI of Spain (left) in Paiporta, a district hard-hit by recent floods. People threw mud and called the royals and officials murderers. Photograph: Manaure Quintero/AFP

Plans to open Thornton Hall, a State-owned site in north Co Dublin, as accommodation for up to 1,000 male asylum seekers face further delays following an application to the courts by some local residents to halt the project.

The setback comes as latest figures show almost 2,900 asylum seekers are homeless, and falling temperatures and darker nights increase concerns for their welfare.

Supporters of Donald Trump attend the 'Trump Parade' in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday. Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Nearly all homeowners fail to claim up to €1,250 in relief on rising mortgage bills: More than 180,000 homeowners have failed to claim up to €1,250 in tax relief that was designed to soften the blow of rising mortgage interest rates. As a group, they could be missing out on as much as €120 million.

The All Blacks forced us to change our ways and be more like them: New Zealand beat Ireland and sometimes trampled all over Ireland and sometimes patted Ireland on the head, without ever regarding Ireland as a threat, or a team from the same peer group. They knew they were better than us. We agreed... Everything is different now. They forced us to change our minds. Be more like them, writes Denis Walsh.

Christine Connolly carries her four-year-old daughter Yasmin through the floods in Massanassa near Valencia last week.

I had my kids in my mid-20s, which was unheard of among women of my class and generation: I am taking a career break next year. Not from writing – that would be miserable – but from institutional life, writes Sarah Moss.

Why was a Belfast film producer arrested for telling the truth? Listen | 26:11

