IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Locals stall opening of Thornton Hall for asylum seekers; Harris and Trump chase vital edge on final day

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; an Irishwoman living in Valencia talks about the devastating floods; and why the All Blacks forced Ireland to change

Locals accost King Felipe VI of Spain (left) in Paiporta, a district hard-hit by recent floods. People threw mud and called the royals and officials murderers. Photograph: Manaure Quintero/AFP
Locals accost King Felipe VI of Spain (left) in Paiporta, a district hard-hit by recent floods. People threw mud and called the royals and officials murderers. Photograph: Manaure Quintero/AFP
Mon Nov 04 2024 - 08:39

Locals stall opening of Thornton Hall for up to 1,000 asylum seekers

Plans to open Thornton Hall, a State-owned site in north Co Dublin, as accommodation for up to 1,000 male asylum seekers face further delays following an application to the courts by some local residents to halt the project.

The setback comes as latest figures show almost 2,900 asylum seekers are homeless, and falling temperatures and darker nights increase concerns for their welfare.

News in Ireland
US Election
Supporters of Donald Trump attend the 'Trump Parade' in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday. Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich
Supporters of Donald Trump attend the 'Trump Parade' in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday. Photograph: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich
Business
Sports
Spain Floods
Christine Connolly carries her four-year-old daughter Yasmin through the floods in Massanassa near Valencia last week.
Christine Connolly carries her four-year-old daughter Yasmin through the floods in Massanassa near Valencia last week.
Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why was a Belfast film producer arrested for telling the truth?

Listen | 26:11

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters