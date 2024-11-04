Your top stories on Monday: Locals stall opening of Thornton Hall for asylum seekers; Harris and Trump chase vital edge on final day

Locals stall opening of Thornton Hall for up to 1,000 asylum seekers
Plans to open Thornton Hall, a State-owned site in north Co Dublin, as accommodation for up to 1,000 male asylum seekers face further delays following an application to the courts by some local residents to halt the project.
The setback comes as latest figures show almost 2,900 asylum seekers are homeless, and falling temperatures and darker nights increase concerns for their welfare.
News in Ireland
- Woman (70s) killed while buying GAA lotto ticket in Co Cork: Tributes have been paid to a pensioner who was fatally injured when she was struck by a car when she stopped to buy a GAA lotto ticket in the centre of Charleville town in north Cork on Saturday.
- Irish veterans ‘shocked and saddened’ by destruction of Lebanon orphanage: Irish Unifil veterans have been left “shocked and saddened” by the destruction of an orphanage in south Lebanon this week which has deep ties to the Defence Forces.
- Work on saving Dublin’s Iveagh Markets to start in new year: Work to save Dublin’s Iveagh Markets from collapse will finally get under way in the new year, following the installation of infrastructure to make the building safe for workers.
- Ireland’s housing targets: Why a lack of revised goals has real consequences: The setting of new housing targets by the Government is almost certain to run out of road before the election, falling victim to a combination of time and politics, writes Jack Horgan-Jones.
- Weather forecast: Today will be mainly dry and cloudy with patches of drizzle and mist. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Tonight will be mostly dry with occasional breaks in the cloud. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 11 degrees.
- Check out today’s Most Read stories
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
US Election
- Inside Politics newsletter: Harris and Trump chase vital edge in final stretch
- US election explained: What are swing states and how will they decide the presidency?
- ‘I want to go to Chicago’: Immigrants, vigilantes and good Samaritans on the US-Mexico border
- ‘Welcome to life’: Arizona constable responsible for evictions attempts to practise justice and mercy
- Opinion: For Kamala Harris, wooing anti-Trump Republicans might work. But then what?
Business
- Nearly all homeowners fail to claim up to €1,250 in relief on rising mortgage bills: More than 180,000 homeowners have failed to claim up to €1,250 in tax relief that was designed to soften the blow of rising mortgage interest rates. As a group, they could be missing out on as much as €120 million.
Sports
- The All Blacks forced us to change our ways and be more like them: New Zealand beat Ireland and sometimes trampled all over Ireland and sometimes patted Ireland on the head, without ever regarding Ireland as a threat, or a team from the same peer group. They knew they were better than us. We agreed... Everything is different now. They forced us to change our minds. Be more like them, writes Denis Walsh.
Spain Floods
- Irishwoman in Valencia: ‘Living in a fourth floor apartment means we still have a home’: The family of an Irishwoman living in Spain’s Valencia commune were lucky to escape floodwater that destroyed their basement garage.
Life & Style
- I had my kids in my mid-20s, which was unheard of among women of my class and generation: I am taking a career break next year. Not from writing – that would be miserable – but from institutional life, writes Sarah Moss.
Podcast Highlights
Why was a Belfast film producer arrested for telling the truth?
Listen | 26:11
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters