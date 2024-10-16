Families of Stardust fire victims ‘let down by the State’, says Michael D Higgins

President Michael D Higgins speaks to Margaret Ffrench, whose son Michael died in the 1981 Stardust fire, in Áras an Uachtaráin on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The “long wait” endured by families of those unlawfully killed in the 1981 Stardust disaster was “unacceptable” and they were “let down by the State”, President Michael D Higgins told them on Wednesday.

The President, hosting families of most of the 48 aged between 16 and 27 who died in a fire at the north Dublin nightclub in the early hours of 14th February 1981, thanked them for their “tenacity” in fighting for the truth of what happened that night.

The verdict of unlawful killing in respect of all 48 following 122-day inquests at Dublin coroner’s court, delivered in April, was “a vindication” of their families’ fight “on behalf of those they lost” he said.

Three families however did not attend the reception at Áras an Uachtaráin, saying a “party” was “premature” in the light of little apparent progress in the Garda case review following the verdicts.

The families of Michael Barrett (17), Murtagh Kavanagh (27) and Eugene Hogan (24) gathered instead at Garda headquarters in the Phoenix Park, with photographs of their loved ones.

Gertrude Barrett, mother of Michael, “couldn’t go” as “justice is still outstanding”.

President Michael D Higgins addresses the family and friends of the victims of the Stardust tragedy in the Áras on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

President Michael D Higgins with solicitor Darragh Mackin, the Stardust legal team, and Pamela McDonnell (right) niece of Stardust victim Julie McDonnell at the event. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

“The visit to the ‘park’ today could have been an event that put the Stardust to bed. My quest since 1981 has been to get truth and justice. I got the truth of his death at the inquest ... But I am boycotting [the reception] because justice is still outstanding.

“I want accountability for my son’s death. I am doing this from the night I went out looking for him. I was first into the morgue and the last to leave it. I couldn’t just stop now.”

Terri Jones, sister of Murtagh, said she was not at the ras because “I am going with my feelings”. Her brother’s remains were so badly burnt he was not identified until 2006.

“My brother was 25 years unidentified. I am doing this for him and also I think my deceased parents would expect me to do this,” said Ms Jones. David Hogan, brother of Eugene, said the Áras reception did not feel “appropriate” to him.

Families attending the event spoke of being “proud” to be there. Susan Behan, sister of John Colgan (21), was “emotional” and thinking of her late parents and brother.

“I suppose because for so long they [the 48] haven’t been recognised and today ... I feel it’s drawn a line under an awful lot of pain. I am really happy to be here. I know my mother and father and my brother John are so pleased that finally they have all been vindicated.”

Antoinette Keegan, who survived the blaze but lost her sisters Martina (16) and Mary (19), said there was “a way to go” in achieving full justice and accountability.

“But today is a day when the President has given his time to us. That’s a big thing for the families.” She said the inquest findings were being examined by Gardaí. “[Garda Commissioner] Drew Harris is doing a review of the cases and there is a quite a lot [to examined].”

The Garda press office has been contacted for any update on the Stardust case review.