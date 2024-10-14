Peter McVerry Trust: Lack of ‘adequate’ financial controls at housing body, report finds

The organisation received a little more than €140 million from State sources between 2019 and 2022 but ran into serious financial trouble in 2023. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

The Peter McVerry Trust has been criticised for “failures in board oversight” in a report by the Charities Regulator that raises serious questions about how millions of euro were managed.

In damning findings published on Monday, the inspectors found a “lack of adequate and appropriate financial controls” at the organisation. .

The housing body established by Jesuit priest Fr Peter McVerry received a little more than €140 million from State sources between 2019 and 2022 but ran into serious financial trouble in 2023, prompting a €15 million Government bailout last November.

The charity has since signalled it wants the State to fully fund it services for homeless people, ending a funding model based on 70 per cent State income and 30 per cent fundraising money.

Inspectors acting for the regulator said there was “no evidence of active management of conflicts of interest” in the trust and criticised “inadequate management accounts” which failed to report the level of debtors, creditors or debt financing.

“The inspectors also identify a failure to adhere to donor intention in how restricted funds were used,” the regulator said.

In addition, the inspectors found “inappropriate transfers between, and comingling of, restricted and unrestricted funds” in the trust.

The inspectors examined the McVerry Trust’s takeover of other charities, asking whether the board considered whether the purpose of charities being taken over aligned with the trust’s purpose.

“The inspectors cite one case where the charitable purpose of the charity being taken over was the advancement of religion, which is not one of Peter McVerry Trust’s charitable purposes,” the regulator said.

Competitive tendering procedures for services and contracts were not implemented or adhered to, the inspectors found.

The investigation by the Charities Regular is one of two formal inquiries into the McVerry Trust, the other being conducted by the Approved Housing Bodies Regulatory Authority.

In a separate report a fortnight ago, the Comptroller & Auditor General said the trust was “unable” in June to provide key financial information to the Department of Housing, including up-to-date figures for cash-flow and budget and data on its fixed asset register.