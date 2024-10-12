Death of Martin Salinger in Cloverhill cell was ‘hugely traumatic’ for his family, funeral told

Martin Salinger, who was killed in his cell at Cloverhill Prison. Photograph: Rip.ie

The funeral of Martin Salinger (43), who was stabbed to death in his cell at Cloverhill Prison on October 5th, heard that the way he died was “hugely traumatic” for his family.

Salinger was a horse and carriage driver and business owner who lived in Ballyfermot in Dublin. He was the owner of fourth-generation family business, Dublin Horse Drawn Carriages.

The native of the Liberties in Dublin was on remand in the prison, having been charged two months ago in connection with drugs and firearms offences.

Speaking at the funeral on Saturday, priest Joe Kennedy said: “We’re all aware of the tragic circumstances in which Martin lost his young life ... It’s always difficult to lose a family member, but to lose someone the way they’ve lost Martin is hugely tragic and traumatic”.

READ MORE

“He was above all a family man. There were two great loves in Martin’s life, number one was his family and the second love in his life was horses, since he was a little boy,” he said.

“His horse and carriage friends are here in great numbers today. I noticed quite a few of them passing up the street when I arrived. It’s a fitting tribute to that part of Martin’s life.”

Reading from the book of condolences, the priest said Salinger had been described by those who knew him as “an absolute gentleman”, “a lovely chap” and “a gas fella that would do anything for you”.

Salinger is survived by his mother Debbie and partner Griff, four children, siblings, and wider family and circle of friends.

His funeral took place at St Catherine’s Church, Meath Street in Dublin, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of Salinger’s murder and later released without charge, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. A Garda senior investigating officer and a family liaison officer have been appointed.

The Irish Prison Service has offered its sympathies to the deceased man’s family.

In an interview with the Project Bowes website in 2015, Mr Salinger said that the horse-drawn carriage was set up by his great-grandfather, Michael Salinger. He said that he started working for the business as a teenager and enjoyed his job showing tourists the sights of the city.