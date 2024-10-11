Your top stories on Friday: IDF firing at UN peacekeepers ‘utterly unacceptable’, says Harris; Northern Lights visible across Ireland

The Northern Lights seen over Prosperous, Co Kildare, last night. Photograph: Paul Murtagh

Taoiseach Simon Harris has accused Israel of “an extremely egregious breach of international law” after the United Nations (UN) confirmed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had deliberately fired on UN positions and peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

He said he had raised his “extreme” level of concern with US president Joe Biden, who he met in Washington. He said Unifil, and the 50 nations contributing troops to that peacekeeping force in Lebanon, must strongly “protest” Israel’s actions.

How will the Dublin Airport passenger cap affect your holidays, and is it here to stay?: Aer Lingus had something to sing about last week: the carrier roped in country star Nathan Carter to launch a planned new service from Dublin to Nashville, Tennessee next summer.

Robbie Brady celebrates Ireland's win over Finland. Photograph: Inpho

Robbie Brady gives Ireland fans another night to remember in Helsinki: The roar from the Ireland fans as Brady ran across the track to celebrate in front of them was equal parts joyous and disbelieving. A first competitive win of 2024!

Nobody gets under Donald Trump’s skin like Barack Obama: Into a big gym in Pittsburgh, he shimmered: the Democratic Party’s ageless daystar of liberty, entirely silver headed now but still recognisable as the skinny kid with the funny name who entranced his party at a convention speech all of twenty summers ago and who drifts through middle age now as the most potent American presidential symbol of the young century.

Pat Kenny stokes fears of dystopian Dublin with accounts of rampant criminality: If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime: there’s wisdom to the cautionary adage, but it’s not always applicable.

How a ‘global forum’ promising billionaires became a small Dublin event with muffins Listen | 24:14

