Your top stories on Friday: IDF firing at UN peacekeepers ‘utterly unacceptable’, says Harris; Northern Lights visible across Ireland

Harris says IDF firing at UN peacekeepers is ‘utterly unacceptable’
Taoiseach Simon Harris has accused Israel of “an extremely egregious breach of international law” after the United Nations (UN) confirmed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had deliberately fired on UN positions and peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.
He said he had raised his “extreme” level of concern with US president Joe Biden, who he met in Washington. He said Unifil, and the 50 nations contributing troops to that peacekeeping force in Lebanon, must strongly “protest” Israel’s actions.
News in Ireland
- Consultants in RTÉ governance reviews paid more than €900,000: The Government spent more than €900,000 on external consultants involved in two reviews into governance at RTÉ, it has emerged.
- Northern Lights visible across Ireland on Thursday night: The Northern Lights were visible in various parts across the country on Thursday night, with hues of pink and green lighting up the sky.
- Children in poorer areas far more likely to develop severe mental health difficulties - professor: Children living in the most disadvantaged areas are more than four times more likely to develop severe mental health challenges than those from wealthier communities, a professor in general practice has said.
- Who is Kinahan ally Sean McGovern and why is his arrest in Dubai so important?: The arrest of Sean McGovern in Dubai on Thursday morning is perhaps the most significant development in the policing of organised crime since the Kinahan ambush by members of the Hutch gang at the Regency Hotel, Dublin, exposed the Garda’s glaring failures in 2016.
- Weather forecast: Friday will start cold with frost and mist clearing in the morning. The rest of the day will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Tonight will be clear with scattered showers near western and northwestern coasts. The showers will turn heavy and may merge to longer spells of rain by morning in the north and west. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees.
The Big Read
- How will the Dublin Airport passenger cap affect your holidays, and is it here to stay?: Aer Lingus had something to sing about last week: the carrier roped in country star Nathan Carter to launch a planned new service from Dublin to Nashville, Tennessee next summer.
Opinion
Sports
- Robbie Brady gives Ireland fans another night to remember in Helsinki: The roar from the Ireland fans as Brady ran across the track to celebrate in front of them was equal parts joyous and disbelieving. A first competitive win of 2024!
World
- Nobody gets under Donald Trump’s skin like Barack Obama: Into a big gym in Pittsburgh, he shimmered: the Democratic Party’s ageless daystar of liberty, entirely silver headed now but still recognisable as the skinny kid with the funny name who entranced his party at a convention speech all of twenty summers ago and who drifts through middle age now as the most potent American presidential symbol of the young century.
Radio Review
- Pat Kenny stokes fears of dystopian Dublin with accounts of rampant criminality: If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime: there’s wisdom to the cautionary adage, but it’s not always applicable.
Podcast Highlights
How a ‘global forum’ promising billionaires became a small Dublin event with muffins
Listen | 24:14
