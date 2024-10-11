IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: IDF firing at UN peacekeepers ‘utterly unacceptable’, says Harris; Northern Lights visible across Ireland

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: Who is Kinahan ally Sean McGovern?; How will the Dublin Airport passenger cap affect your holidays?

The Northern Lights seen over Prosperous, Co Kildare, last night. Photograph: Paul Murtagh
Fri Oct 11 2024 - 08:59

Harris says IDF firing at UN peacekeepers is ‘utterly unacceptable’

Taoiseach Simon Harris has accused Israel of “an extremely egregious breach of international law” after the United Nations (UN) confirmed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had deliberately fired on UN positions and peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

He said he had raised his “extreme” level of concern with US president Joe Biden, who he met in Washington. He said Unifil, and the 50 nations contributing troops to that peacekeeping force in Lebanon, must strongly “protest” Israel’s actions.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Opinion

Sports

Robbie Brady celebrates Ireland's win over Finland. Photograph: Inpho

World

  • Nobody gets under Donald Trump’s skin like Barack Obama: Into a big gym in Pittsburgh, he shimmered: the Democratic Party’s ageless daystar of liberty, entirely silver headed now but still recognisable as the skinny kid with the funny name who entranced his party at a convention speech all of twenty summers ago and who drifts through middle age now as the most potent American presidential symbol of the young century.
Radio Review

Podcast Highlights

How a ‘global forum’ promising billionaires became a small Dublin event with muffins

Listen | 24:14

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters