Government says Israeli troops no longer operating in area of Lebanon close to Irish peacekeepers

Camp Shamrock where Irish peacekeepers are based in south Lebanon. Israel had placed some of its forces close to a border outpost known as Post 6-52 that is being guarded by 30 Irish troops serving with Unifil

The Government has welcomed confirmation that troops from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are no longer operating in an area of Lebanon close to Irish peacekeepers.

Israel had placed some of its forces close to a border outpost known as Post 6-52 that is being guarded by 30 Irish troops serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil). The IDF was using its position near the Lebanese-Israeli border, which is known as the Blue Line, as a base to attack Hizbullah.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said on Tuesday he had been informed by the Irish Defence Forces and the UN that IDF activity around Post 6-52 had ended. “Welcome news. I pay tribute to our personnel who continue to serve with distinction in the interests of peace,” he said.

Concerns had been building for the safety of Ireland’s near 300 peacekeepers who form part of an allocation of 10,000 Unifil soldiers in the area. Taoiseach Simon Harris said the safety of the soldiers was paramount.

“When I spoke to [UN] secretary general [António} Guterres he was completely at one with me on the urgency of the situation,” he said. “It is important to note that our troops are highly trained and professional, and they continue to do their jobs. The situation in southern Lebanon remains tense and dangerous, and we will continue to review and monitor it very closely.”

Mr Harris will travel to Washington to meet US president Joe Biden this week. The two leaders discussed the situation in Lebanon in a phone call before the Taoiseach left for the US. They agreed to speak more about the Middle East in person, a spokesman said.

In a statement on Tuesday night the Defence Forces said Irish personnel were maintaining a robust presence and were closely monitoring the situation. “They are well equipped with sufficient provisions to ensure long-term sustainability during their mission. This includes adequate supplies of food and water, which are essential to meet the operational needs of the troops throughout their deployment.”

The Israeli move was welcomed by Mark Keane, president of Pdforra, the representative body for enlisted soldiers. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our members out there and their families at home. Anything that lends itself to a peaceful outcome has to be welcomed.”

During a briefing on the situation on Tuesday the Cabinet was told the IDF did not pose a direct threat to the Irish soldiers but that its behaviour in such proximity was “unacceptable”. Mr Martin told Ministers the UN had issued diplomatic correspondence to Israel – known as a “note verbale” – last Friday about the situation. Ireland also issued a similar note to the UN on the issue.

He said the UN has contingency plans in case of an improvement or deterioration of the situation in southern Lebanon.

On Tuesday the Israeli military said it had sent a fourth combat division into the south of Lebanon, meaning it may now have more than 20,000 troops in the country.