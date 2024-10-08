Number of Ukrainians seeking permanent asylum is ‘relatively small’, Minister for Integration says

Minister Roderic O’Gorman said that Ukrainians 'don’t get better State supports if they’re asylum seekers' Photograph: Collins Photo

The number of people from Ukraine seeking permanent asylum in Ireland is still a “relatively small”, Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said.

Mr O’Gorman made the remarks as he played down the concerns that the number will increase now that State supports for Ukrainian refugees have been reduced.

Ukrainians are automatically entitled to work, live and claim benefits within the European Union under the Temporary Protection Directive, which is a separate track to applicants for international protection, who enter the direct provision system while their application is processed.

Earlier this year the Coalition cut welfare rates for those fleeing the war in Ukraine who are in serviced State-provided accommodation like hotels and B&Bs from €232 a week to just €38.80 a week, bringing it in line with the payments given to international protection applicants.

READ MORE

The change came into effect in September.

[ ‘Anyone who is ready to kill should be ready to be killed’: Ukrainian soldier trades Ireland for frontlineOpens in new window ]

A report in the Irish Independent on Tuesday suggested that there is concern within Government that Ukrainian refugees are applying for international protection because asylum seekers are provided with better state supports.

It outlined how Government officials told a recent Cabinet committee meeting that the situation is “not yet a significant trend” but it “needs to be monitored and mitigated”.

According to the report the officials raised concerns about Ukrainians in full-board or self-catering accommodation being able to afford things like laundry, medical expenses and transport costs, some of which are covered for international protection applicants in reception centres.

Asked about the issue by reporters on the way into Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting Mr O’Gorman said that Ukrainians “don’t get better State supports if they’re asylum seekers.

“They’re actually getting the same whether they are in the new situation following the changes made earlier this year, whether they’re international protection applicants or beneficiaries of temporary protection.

“I think it is important we clarify that.”

Mr O’Gorman added: “We look closely at the numbers seeking international protection from all countries.

“We haven’t noticed a significant increase in Ukrainians seeking international protection. I think there’s about maybe 550 Ukrainians in the international protection system at the moment. Obviously there has been some increase in that since the war in Ukraine broke out.

“But it still is a relatively small component in a system where there is 32,000 people seeking IP right now.”

The Irish Times previously reported on how the Irish Red Cross (IRC) said that the Government’s decision to cut welfare rates for an estimated Ukrainians could heap further pressure on the direct provision and asylum system.

Niall O’Keeffe, IRC head of international and migration, said in May that the organisation was concerned that a “lowering of the bar” would diminish the attractiveness of residing in the State under the temporary protection directive and drive people from Ukraine to make applications for asylum, which has a pathway to permanent residency if a refugee or similar status is granted.

“People in direct provision… they have a pathway to permanency, whereas for a Ukrainian, we would have a concern that they would potentially choose to apply for asylum here,” he said. “Before as a [Beneficiary of Temporary Protection], they have slightly better allowances, now if they are going to get the same as someone who makes an IP application, why not just do that?,” he said.