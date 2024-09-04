Man (20s) dies and woman and child injured in Co Roscommon car crash

The road remains closed while forensic examinations take place. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has died and a woman and child have been seriously injured in a car crash in Co Roscommon.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the R280 at Arigna at 8.20pm on Tuesday.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman in her 50s and a young boy were brought to Sligo University Hospital for the treatment of injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

The road remains closed while forensic examinations take place.

READ MORE

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact Castlerea Garda station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.