Garda detective pleads guilty to assaulting his then wife, who was also an officer

Bolger is due to be sentenced in June for assault. File image. Photograph: Dave Meehan

A detective garda has pleaded guilty to assaulting his now former wife, who was also a serving member of An Garda Síochána at the time.

Trevor Bolger, who has spent most of his policing career in the north Dublin region, was at the city’s Circuit Criminal Court on Monday more than five years after he first appeared before the courts.

The 48-year-old father, with an address in Dublin, was a uniformed garda when allegations about him were first made by the woman, who is now his former wife. He subsequently became a detective.

The Irish Times understands he still holds that position. He remained a member of An Garda Síochána when he appeared in court on Monday.

Bolger was suspended from duty over five years pending the outcome of the investigation and subsequent court process, though his remuneration has continued during his suspension.

Bolger was charged with assault, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. His case had been listed for trial, but he entered a guilty plea. The assault occurred in 2012.

Though Bolger appeared before the courts related to the case previously, he has not been named. Bolger has more than 20 years of service in the Garda and has worked on a number of criminal investigations including drugs cases.

He is due to be sentenced on June 18th when evidence setting out the nature of the offence is expected to be heard. It is standard practice for details of a case to be set out at a sentencing hearing after an accused person has entered a guilty plea.

Bolger’s bail was on Monday extended by Judge Patricia Ryan pending his sentencing hearing.

The victim, who was married to Bolger at the time of the assault, has since left her job in the Garda, where she was a frontline member for 15 years before leaving.

In response to queries, Garda headquarters said: “A garda based in Dublin remains suspended pending judicial proceedings.”

It said it was precluded from commenting on matters still before the courts and said it “does not comment on named individuals”.