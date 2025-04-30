Live All-Ireland football championship draw: Updates as 16 counties go into the hat for group stage

Good morning and welcome to our live blog of today’s GAA Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cup draws. It’s Gordon Manning here with you for what will be a significant day in the race for the 2025 All-Ireland senior football championship.

And it’s certainly championship weather out there. Wow, what day!.

But if you’ve managed to skive off work for a bit and are out enjoying the sunshine, be sure to heed the advice of that great philosopher Baz Luhrmann and don’t forget the sunscreen.

The draw will start at 1.30 and we’ll keep you bang up to date with how it plays out. We’ll have some pre-draw reading too, so go buy a 99 and start dreaming of Croke Park in July. Here comes the summer…….

A quick reminder of the seedings for both competitions:

SAM MAGUIRE

First/second seeds: Kerry/Clare; Galway/Mayo; Armagh/Donegal; Louth/Meath.

Third seeds: Dublin, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tyrone.

Fourth seeds: Cavan, Cork, Derry, Down.

TAILTEANN CUP

First seeds: Fermanagh, Kildare, Offaly, Westmeath.

Second seeds: Laois, Limerick, Sligo, Wexford

Third seeds: Antrim, Carlow, Leitrim, Wicklow.

Fourth seeds: Longford, London, Tipperary, Waterford.

Key Reads

Despite their shock defeat to Meath last Sunday, Dublin forward Seán Bugler reckons Dessie Farrell’s side can bounce back and be in the mix for All-Ireland glory.

“Our goal of winning the Sam Maguire hasn’t changed.”

[ Seán Bugler says Dublin’s eyes firmly fixed on becoming All-Ireland championsOpens in new window ]