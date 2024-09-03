Your top stories on Tuesday: Statutory inquiry likely after report on sexual abuse in schools; what to expect in Budget 2025

Demonstrators march during an anti-government protest calling for action to release the hostages held captive since the October 7th attacks by Hamas and for a deal to release them, near the Israeli prime minister's residence in Jerusalem yesterday. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP

The Government is expected to approve publication of a long-awaited report on sexual abuse in boarding and day schools and to agree to set up a statutory inquiry into potentially thousands of cases of abuse which took place in the past.

The leaders of the three Government parties discussed the issue last night with Minister for Education Norma Foley poised to bring proposals to Cabinet today. Ministers are likely to discuss the issue when the Cabinet meets for the first time since the August break. Ms Foley and her officials have been considering the 700-page report, commissioned last year from senior counsel Mary O’Toole following allegations of historic abuse at Blackrock College.

A ‘brutal’ reality: For Travellers, mental illness remains a stigma that can lead to spiraling problems: Taboo can leave problems untreated, while for some, even a diagnosis does not guarantee support, writes Shauna Bowers.

More than four-fifths of State energy supply still via fossil fuels despite increased use of renewables: Despite the increased take-up of renewable energy, more than 80 per cent of Ireland’s energy supply last year came from traditional fossil fuels, according to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

Paralympics Day 6: Irish in action and best of the rest as Ellen Keane takes to the pool one last time for Team Ireland: Keane (29) will bring down the curtain on her Paralympic career with the S9 100m backstroke.

Hunger being used as weapon in Sudan war, humanitarian organisations say: More than 500 days into a brutal war – which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group – the Danish Refugee Council, Mercy Corps, and the Norwegian Refugee Council have said hunger is the primary cause of suffering across the country.

‘I love Ireland. Ireland is 100% different to back home. It’s peace, calm’: New to the Parish - Qareeb Urrahman came to Ireland from Afghanistan in 2021

