IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Statutory inquiry likely after report on sexual abuse in schools; what to expect in Budget 2025

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: Why more children are refusing to go to school and Dublin city bin bag ban to begin this month in move to crack down on litter

Demonstrators march during an anti-government protest calling for action to release the hostages held captive since the October 7th attacks by Hamas and for a deal to release them, near the Israeli prime minister's residence in Jerusalem yesterday. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP
Tue Sept 03 2024 - 07:40

Statutory inquiry likely after report on sexual abuse in schools

The Government is expected to approve publication of a long-awaited report on sexual abuse in boarding and day schools and to agree to set up a statutory inquiry into potentially thousands of cases of abuse which took place in the past.

The leaders of the three Government parties discussed the issue last night with Minister for Education Norma Foley poised to bring proposals to Cabinet today. Ministers are likely to discuss the issue when the Cabinet meets for the first time since the August break. Ms Foley and her officials have been considering the 700-page report, commissioned last year from senior counsel Mary O’Toole following allegations of historic abuse at Blackrock College.

News in Ireland

The Big Read

Opinion

Business

Sports

World

Life & Style

Podcast Highlights

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters