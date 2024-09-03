Statutory inquiry likely after report on sexual abuse in schools

The Government is expected to approve publication of a long-awaited report on sexual abuse in boarding and day schools and to agree to set up a statutory inquiry into potentially thousands of cases of abuse which took place in the past.

The leaders of the three Government parties discussed the issue last night with Minister for Education Norma Foley poised to bring proposals to Cabinet today. Ministers are likely to discuss the issue when the Cabinet meets for the first time since the August break. Ms Foley and her officials have been considering the 700-page report, commissioned last year from senior counsel Mary O’Toole following allegations of historic abuse at Blackrock College.

The scoping inquiry conducted by Ms O’Toole included religious-run boarding and day schools, and it is understood that the report features schools run by many different religious orders. Sources say that there may be thousands of cases of sexual abuse in the schools. It is expected that the report will be published, following which the Government will legislate for an inquiry with statutory powers. Officials are continuing to work on proposals for a redress scheme for victims of past abuse with at least part of the costs being met by the religious orders. Ms Foley and her officials have been drawing up plans which are expected to be heavily influenced by the wishes of survivors.

The terms of reference for the scoping exercise specifically required that Ms O’Toole, when making recommendations to the Government, should have regard to “alignment with outcomes sought by survivors of historical sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders”. It says this should be “informed by the survivor engagement process” which has been part of the scoping inquiry’s work.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin will tell Cabinet colleagues today that Ireland will shortly sign a new bilateral political agreement with Ukraine, pledging support to the embattled country over 10 years.

Officials said that the agreement would not contravene the Republic’s policy of military neutrality and that any military or other assistance given to Ukraine would be of a non-lethal character.

The State has already provided €90 million in humanitarian support as well as €250 million in non-lethal military assistance under the European Peace Facility. More than 100,000 Ukrainians have also come here to flee from the war.

Minister for Higher Education Patrick O’Donovan will brief colleagues on a support scheme for students from Traveller, Roma or care backgrounds, and also on plans to accelerate the provision of further student accommodation units.