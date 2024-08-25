Irish troops in Lebanon safe following heavy exchange of fire between Hizbullah and Israel

Government advice issued in October 2023 told Irish citizens not to travel to Lebanon if possible. Photograph: Getty Images

Irish troops in Lebanon took shelter in secured bunkers overnight and are safe and accounted for.

There were heavy exchanges of fire between Israel and Hizbullah which launched hundreds of rockets and drones against Israel on Sunday in retaliation for the assassination of a senior commander in Beirut last month.

Israeli jets hit targets in Lebanon shortly before the strikes as the military assessed that Hizbullah was preparing to begin the barrage, the military said.

Hizbullah said it launched more than 320 Katyusha rockets towards Israel and hit 11 military targets.

READ MORE

Up to 375 personnel comprising an Infantry Battalion and personnel are serving at Unifil headquarters in Naqoura and Shama in south Lebanon near the border with Israel.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Michéal Martin issued a statement on Sunday morning saying he had been briefed by the Chief of Staff, Lieut Gen Seán Clancy.

“I have been advised that while Irish personnel serving in Unifil have taken shelter in secured bunkers overnight, all are safe and accounted for,” Mr Martin said.

“The Defence Forces and Unifil HQ continue to monitor the situation closely and the Chief of Staff will continue to update me accordingly.

“It is imperative that we see the immediate de-escalation of military hostilities by all parties.”

I have been briefed by the Chief of Staff on events that occurred overnight between Hezbollah & Israel.



He has been advised that while Irish personnel serving in UNIFIL have taken shelter in secured bunkers overnight, all are safe and accounted for. (1/2) — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) August 25, 2024

Government advice issued in October 2023 told Irish citizens not to travel to Lebanon if possible.

In late July, Mr Martin reiterated that advice as the security situation deteriorated.

“I urge Irish citizens in Lebanon to leave by commercial means. Citizens should be aware that, if the security situation deteriorates, we may be limited in the assistance we can provide,” he said.

[ Israel says strikes in Lebanon stopped larger Hizbullah attackOpens in new window ]