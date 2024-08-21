Coastal car parks shut as remnants of Hurricane Ernesto set to make landfall

A satellite image shows Hurricane Ernesto in the Atlantic Ocean south of Bermuda. Photograph: NOAA via AP

Galway County Council is to close car parks off in advance of expected high tides on Wednesday evening.

A combination of the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto and very high tides could lead to coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

The council is closing car parks in Galway city that are susceptible to flooding. Silverstrand and Toft car parks have already been shut.

Salthill car park will be closed to the public from 1pm on Wednesday until further notice. Ballyloughane Beach Road will be open for local access only.

High tides are expected on Wednesday at 7.10pm and on Thursday at 7.35am and 7.43pm.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for counties Galway and Mayo from 6.30pm on Wednesday to 2.30am on Thursday, with arisk of coastal flooding, wave overtopping and localised flooding.

There are also status yellow marine gale warnings in place forErris Head to Rossan Point to Malin Head from 12pm on Wednesday to 12pm on Thursday.

There is a high tide advisory for the State, which came into force at midday on Wednesday and runs to midday on Friday.

All coasts will be affected by strong winds, high waves, forecasted surges and high astronomical tides. These tides are being caused by the present “supermoon” which is exerting an extra gravitational pull on the Earth.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team is monitoring the situation, and council ground crews will be on standby to put in place flood mitigation measures if the need arises.

The local authority is advising the public to heed all public safety advice and stay away from exposed piers, harbours and seawalls.