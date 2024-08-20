Warning of coastal flooding as remnants of Hurricane Ernesto reach Ireland

A combination of strong onshore winds, high spring tides and significant waves may result in localised coastal flooding and wave overtopping in the coming days. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Met Éireann has issued a warning for coastal flood around the State as the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto makes landfall.

A high tide advisory warning has been issued for all coasts from 12pm on Wednesday until 12pm on Friday.

High winds combined with supermoon spring tides will lead to the highest astronomical tide (HAT).

A combination of strong onshore winds, high spring tides and significant waves may result in localised coastal flooding and wave overtopping in the coming days.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the counties of Galway and Mayo from 7pm on Wednesday night to 2am on Thursday morning.

This is being caused by “unseasonably strong and gusty south to southwest winds coinciding with high tides and heavy rain”, according to Met Éireann.

Forecaster Linda Hughes said the time of most acute tide will be between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday night which will coincides with the strongest of the winds.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team is monitoring the situation and Council ground crews will be on standby to put in place flood mitigation measures if the need arises.

Waterford City and County Council is advising the public to heed all public safety advice and stay away from exposed piers, harbours and seawalls as there is a significant risk of wave overtopping.

The national forecast is for rain on Wednesday morning with strengthening southern winds leading to coastal flooding earlier in the evening.

Thursday during the day will be dry but Thursday night will bring heavy rain in places and a chance of flooding.

Current indications are that unsettled conditions will persist through Saturday and Sunday and in to next week.