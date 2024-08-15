IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Ireland’s population growth outstrips housing delivery; and Olympic swimming pool sits in storage in Cork

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: investigation after garda allegedly leaves official firearm in shop and the seven stages of moving to a new country

Kingfisher perched on a branch above the river Dodder. Photograph: Declan Tarpey
Thu Aug 15 2024 - 08:23
Ireland’s population growth outstripping housing delivery

Ireland’s population is growing at a rate of nearly four people for every new home built, according to a report by an international property group.

The Savills report says that the Republic has the worst ratio of housing supply to population growth among nine high-income countries it looked at. The other countries in the study were the United States, Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.

News in Ireland

Opinion

The Big Read

YouTube personality: MrBeast leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on to the field before a game in Florida last year. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Business

  • Can anyone stop Google’s monopoly?: It took the US department of justice four years of painstaking preparation to win its sweeping antitrust case against Google’s online search dominance. What it will ultimately mean, however, depends on what happens next.

Sports

World

Life & Style
  • The seven stages of moving to a new country: On a typically overcast, damp day in August 2020 a notion struck me: “I’d like to live somewhere else.” Three years, one pandemic, a wedding and a lengthy visa application later, that notion became a reality. My husband and I waved goodbye to a still-rainy Dublin and made the transatlantic trip to Vancouver, writes Vanessa Schaefer.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters