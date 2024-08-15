Your top stories on Thursday: Ireland’s population growth outstrips housing delivery; and Olympic swimming pool sits in storage in Cork

Ireland’s population is growing at a rate of nearly four people for every new home built, according to a report by an international property group.

The Savills report says that the Republic has the worst ratio of housing supply to population growth among nine high-income countries it looked at. The other countries in the study were the United States, Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Rather cloudy & wet this morning with overcast skies & outbreaks of rain & drizzle🌧️☁️🌨️



The rain will gradually drift away to the east with some clear, drier & sunnier spells following🌨️🌥️



Southwesterly winds will turn westerly with highs of 17 to 21 degrees🌡️ pic.twitter.com/zhbAF9JYoD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 15, 2024

YouTube personality: MrBeast leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on to the field before a game in Florida last year.

MrBeast, one of YouTube’s richest stars, may have shown his true colours. Can his empire survive?: Jimmy Donaldson and staff at his US-based channel, the most heavily subscribed on YouTube, have been the subject of rolling controversies in recent weeks that span allegations of fraudulent lotteries, sexual misconduct, hospitalisation of challenge contestants, and conditions akin to torture during a video shoot.

Can anyone stop Google’s monopoly?: It took the US department of justice four years of painstaking preparation to win its sweeping antitrust case against Google’s online search dominance. What it will ultimately mean, however, depends on what happens next.

Athletics facilities: Dublin well-served but Cork among large parts of the country severely lacking: We can expect a renewed focus on facilities, funding and coaching to be high on the agenda after the Olympics, writes Ian O’Riordan.

Woman (53) jailed over ‘blow the mosque up’ Facebook post after Southport riots: A 53-year-old woman who lived a “quiet, sheltered” life has been jailed for 15 months for posting a comment on Facebook that said: “Blow the mosque up with the adults in it.”

The seven stages of moving to a new country: On a typically overcast, damp day in August 2020 a notion struck me: “I’d like to live somewhere else.” Three years, one pandemic, a wedding and a lengthy visa application later, that notion became a reality. My husband and I waved goodbye to a still-rainy Dublin and made the transatlantic trip to Vancouver, writes Vanessa Schaefer.

