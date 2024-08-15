Your top stories on Thursday: Ireland’s population growth outstrips housing delivery; and Olympic swimming pool sits in storage in Cork

Ireland’s population growth outstripping housing delivery
Ireland’s population is growing at a rate of nearly four people for every new home built, according to a report by an international property group.
The Savills report says that the Republic has the worst ratio of housing supply to population growth among nine high-income countries it looked at. The other countries in the study were the United States, Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands.
News in Ireland
- Cork’s first Olympic-standard swimming pool sits in storage awaiting funds: As Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry were winning Olympic medals at La Defense Arena in Paris, Dolphin Swimming Club in Cork were considering how the 50-metre swimming pool they bought earlier this year, exactly like the one in Paris, could be installed and made operational.
- Thornton Hall secured as it is prepared for asylum seeker accommodation: An Garda Siochána has moved significant resources into place around the Thornton Hall site in north Co Dublin as contractors have moved on to the lands to prepare it as accommodation for international protection applicants.
- Garda allegedly left gun in Ted Baker changing room: Garda management has begun a disciplinary investigation following allegations that a detective forgot their official firearm in a Dublin clothes shop.
- No last-minute sun holiday bargains say travel experts: Climbing temperatures at home in Ireland this week have seen people holding off on booking last-minute holidays to popular European hotspots.
- The Dodder wildlife photographers and the images they capture: “Most birdwatching is done with your ears,” says Declan Tarpey. “You hear them before you see them.”
- Join The Irish Times WhatsApp channel for breaking news straight to your phone.
- Weather forecast: Thursday will start cloudy and wet, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain will gradually drift away to the east with some clear, drier and sunnier spells following. Southwesterly winds will turn westerly with highs of 17 to 21 degrees. Tonight will be largely dry with long clear spells and a weakening westerly breeze. Lows of 8 to 11 degrees.
Opinion
- Daniel Geary: Kamala Harris is walking a tightrope on the conflict in Gaza
- Johnny Ryan: Taoiseach, here’s how to take action against extreme material online
The Big Read
- MrBeast, one of YouTube’s richest stars, may have shown his true colours. Can his empire survive?: Jimmy Donaldson and staff at his US-based channel, the most heavily subscribed on YouTube, have been the subject of rolling controversies in recent weeks that span allegations of fraudulent lotteries, sexual misconduct, hospitalisation of challenge contestants, and conditions akin to torture during a video shoot.
Business
- Can anyone stop Google’s monopoly?: It took the US department of justice four years of painstaking preparation to win its sweeping antitrust case against Google’s online search dominance. What it will ultimately mean, however, depends on what happens next.
Sports
- Athletics facilities: Dublin well-served but Cork among large parts of the country severely lacking: We can expect a renewed focus on facilities, funding and coaching to be high on the agenda after the Olympics, writes Ian O’Riordan.
World
- Woman (53) jailed over ‘blow the mosque up’ Facebook post after Southport riots: A 53-year-old woman who lived a “quiet, sheltered” life has been jailed for 15 months for posting a comment on Facebook that said: “Blow the mosque up with the adults in it.”
Life & Style
- The seven stages of moving to a new country: On a typically overcast, damp day in August 2020 a notion struck me: “I’d like to live somewhere else.” Three years, one pandemic, a wedding and a lengthy visa application later, that notion became a reality. My husband and I waved goodbye to a still-rainy Dublin and made the transatlantic trip to Vancouver, writes Vanessa Schaefer.
Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?
Like this?
Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters