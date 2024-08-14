Garda assigned to protect Cabinet member allegedly left gun in Ted Baker changing room

Armed gardaí are subject to strict rules about the storage of their weapons both on and off duty. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Garda management has begun a disciplinary investigation following allegations that a detective forgot their official firearm in a Dublin clothes shop.

The detective is assigned to a unit responsible for the protection of Government officials and is required to carry a handgun as part of their duties.

It is alleged they were on duty on Monday when, during a break, they visited Ted Baker, a clothes shop on Grafton Street. The detective used the changing room to try on clothes before leaving.

A staff member then entered the changing room and found a firearm which had been left by the detective. The staff member immediately informed local gardaí.

The detective realised they had left their firearm behind a few minutes after leaving the store and returned to retrieve it.

Sources said the firearm was out of the detective’s sight for less than five minutes.

Armed gardaí are subject to strict rules concerning the secure storage of their official firearms both on and off duty.

Garda headquarters confirmed a “a senior garda officer is conducting a disciplinary investigation into this matter” but said it was not in a position to comment further.

It is understood the garda has been put on restricted duties pending the completion of the investigation.

The Garda Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has yet to confirm if it is conducting its own inquiry.

In 2018, the Garda Ombudsman launched an inquiry after a garda sub machine gun and ammunition was found on a Dublin street. The weapon has fallen out the back of a Garda armed support vehicle when it went over a ramp.

It was later handed into Store Street Garda station by a member of the public. Following a public interest investigation, Gsoc said there should be no sanction against the officers involved and that the boot of the vehicle was faulty.

The detective in Monday’s incident had been assigned to provide close protection to a Cabinet member. Gardaí have stepped up the armed protection of senior Government officials in recent years due to concerns about increased threat levels.

Up until 2022, only the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Minister for Justice and the Attorney General received armed protection.

Certain judges and other officials also receive protection at times.

Following a review due to an increase in threat levels against politicians, this protection was expanded to all Cabinet members.

Garda protection officers typically also act as ministers’ driver, although in some cases more than one officer is assigned to a protectee.