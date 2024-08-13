Your top stories on Tuesday - ‘Olé, Olé, Olé’: Party atmosphere in Dublin as Ireland’s Olympic athletes return

Daniel Wiffen sings and Kellie Harrington takes the biscuit at Irish Olympic homecoming
When the athletes looked out across the crowd, even the statues were punching the air. From his plinth in front of them in the middle of O’Connell Street, big Jim Larkin’s arms were raised aloft.
Everyone was celebrating when Ireland’s Olympic heroes arrived home. They got an enormous welcome. The athletes deserved it. We deserved it too, writes Miriam Lord.
- Deportation orders issued in last six months exceed 1,000: Nearly 1,100 deportation orders have been issued to asylum seekers over the last six months, with plans for charter planes to enforce removals now at “an advanced stage.”
- Court grants parentage to man in donor eggs case: The High Court has granted parentage to a gay man who alleged the woman who gave birth to their children resiled from their co-parenting agreement.
- Kayaker missing off Co Waterford coast: A search is has resumed this morning for a kayaker reported missing off the coast of Co Waterford.
- Irish man shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering former partner: An Irish man shot dead by police in Malta on Monday morning, after allegedly murdering his former partner, had a history of confrontations with police before the fatal incident.
- Weather forecast: Tuesday will start mild, cloudy and breezy with scattered rain and drizzle. This will gradually clear eastwards this morning leading to brighter, drier and sunnier conditions. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees. Tonight will be largely dry tonight with long clear breaks, and just isolated showers near Atlantic coasts. Cooler than recent nights with lows of 7 to 10 degrees.
- Electric Picnic 2024 stage times for all the main areas: Heading to Stradbally? Whether you want to see Kylie or Kneecap, CMAT or Calvin Harris, here are when and where they’re playing.
- Fintan O’Toole: One law for megarich provocateur Elon Musk, another for the poor idiots who follow
- Lorcan Sirr Ireland’s data black holes: Nobody knows how many landlords or data centres we have
- Q&A: My mum is offering to sell us her house at a discount - what are the tax rules?: I have been offered to buy my mother’s house. She is hoping to give me an “inheritance” discount of 25 per cent, thus making the purchase more possible for me and my wife.
- ‘It’s definitely the sweetest’ – Cork hero Ashling Thompson savours latest All-Ireland triumph: The helmet came flying off at the final whistle on Sunday evening as Ashling Thompson dropped to the Croke Park turf in elation, writes Paul Keane.
- Donald Trump revisits most divisive talking points in interview with Elon Musk: Donald Trump sat down with billionaire Elon Musk on Monday for a rambling and vitriolic interview that revisited many of the former president’s most divisive talking points.
