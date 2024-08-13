Your top stories on Tuesday - ‘Olé, Olé, Olé’: Party atmosphere in Dublin as Ireland’s Olympic athletes return

Members of the public on O'Connell Street in Dublin at the homecoming event for Irish Olympic athletes returning from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

When the athletes looked out across the crowd, even the statues were punching the air. From his plinth in front of them in the middle of O’Connell Street, big Jim Larkin’s arms were raised aloft.

Everyone was celebrating when Ireland’s Olympic heroes arrived home. They got an enormous welcome. The athletes deserved it. We deserved it too, writes Miriam Lord.

Music

Electric Picnic 2024: this year’s line-up includes Kylie Minogue and CMAT. Photographs: James Smith/Sam Snap/GC/Getty, Tom Honan and Alan Betson

Electric Picnic 2024 stage times for all the main areas: Heading to Stradbally? Whether you want to see Kylie or Kneecap, CMAT or Calvin Harris, here are when and where they’re playing.

Q&A: My mum is offering to sell us her house at a discount - what are the tax rules?: I have been offered to buy my mother’s house. She is hoping to give me an “inheritance” discount of 25 per cent, thus making the purchase more possible for me and my wife.

Ashling Thompson celebrates after the final whistle following Cork's victory over Galway. It was her sixth All-Ireland medal. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

‘It’s definitely the sweetest’ – Cork hero Ashling Thompson savours latest All-Ireland triumph: The helmet came flying off at the final whistle on Sunday evening as Ashling Thompson dropped to the Croke Park turf in elation, writes Paul Keane.

Donald Trump revisits most divisive talking points in interview with Elon Musk: Donald Trump sat down with billionaire Elon Musk on Monday for a rambling and vitriolic interview that revisited many of the former president’s most divisive talking points.

