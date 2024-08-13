IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday - ‘Olé, Olé, Olé’: Party atmosphere in Dublin as Ireland’s Olympic athletes return

Here are the stories you need to start your day including: more than 1,000 deportation orders issued in last six months; Irish man shot shot dead by police in Malta

Members of the public on O'Connell Street in Dublin at the homecoming event for Irish Olympic athletes returning from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Tue Aug 13 2024 - 08:21

Daniel Wiffen sings and Kellie Harrington takes the biscuit at Irish Olympic homecoming

When the athletes looked out across the crowd, even the statues were punching the air. From his plinth in front of them in the middle of O’Connell Street, big Jim Larkin’s arms were raised aloft.

Everyone was celebrating when Ireland’s Olympic heroes arrived home. They got an enormous welcome. The athletes deserved it. We deserved it too, writes Miriam Lord.

