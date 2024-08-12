Irishman shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering former partner

An Irish man has been shot dead by police in Birkirkara, Malta after reportedly killing his partner. Photograph: iStock

An Irishman has been shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering a woman on Sunday.

The man, who sources identified as Edward Johnston, is believed to have killed Nicolette Ghirxi (48) with a knife in an apartment in Birkirkara, a city in the east of Malta’s main island.

The two had reportedly been in a relationship which had broken down.

The Irish embassy in Malta confirmed it is aware an Irishman has been killed by police.

The body of Ms Ghirxi, who was from Malta, was found at 2am on Monday in her apartment. Mr Johnston was shot dead near the Hilton Hotel, about 6km away, by police.

Both scenes have been sealed off by investigators pending a forensic examination.

The Times of Malta reported that he had pointed a weapon at police before being shot.

Local media reported that Mr Johnston went to the Hilton Hotel at midnight and asked for a drink. When told the bar was closed, he pulled out a weapon before saying he had killed someone.

Police negotiators spoke to him at length before the shooting. Officers then went to Ms Ghirxi’s apartment and discovered her body.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment. The Irish embassy in Malta said its role is to assist any relatives of the dead man who may come forward.