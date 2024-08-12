Kayaker missing off Co Waterford coast

The Coast Guard received a notification at 5.25pm on Monday that the person had not returned to shore.

A search is ongoing for a kayaker reported missing off the coast of Co Waterford.

The kayaker had departed from Helvick Head in Dungarvan at 11.40am.

The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Dublin initiated a search, with support from the Helvick lifeboat, Bunmahon Coast Guard Unit, Ardmore Coast Guard Unit, and rescue helicopter R117.

The naval vessel LÉ Aobhinn was on site on Monday night co-ordinating the search, which remained ongoing.