Kayaker missing off Co Waterford coast

A search is ongoing for a kayaker reported missing off the coast of Co Waterford.
The Coast Guard received a notification at 5.25pm on Monday that the person had not returned to shore.
The kayaker had departed from Helvick Head in Dungarvan at 11.40am.
The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Dublin initiated a search, with support from the Helvick lifeboat, Bunmahon Coast Guard Unit, Ardmore Coast Guard Unit, and rescue helicopter R117.
READ MORE
Irish man shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering former partner
Kamala Harris is backing Donald Trump into a corner. Dangerous times
Two Ryanair passengers complain to Pricewatch. The airline is having none of it
‘Our daughter blames us for not realising years ago that she was autistic’
The naval vessel LÉ Aobhinn was on site on Monday night co-ordinating the search, which remained ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis