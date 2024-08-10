Motorcyclist (30s) dies in overnight road crash in Co Longford

The victim is the 16th motorcyclist killed this year and the 118th killed overall on Irish roads so far in 2024. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died in a single-vehicle crash which occurred at Kilnashee, Drumlish, in Co Longford, overnight.

The alarm was raised at 1.15am early on Saturday morning. Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene. The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the site of the incident.

The R198, Longford to Drumlish road, remained closed on Saturday to allow for a technical examination of the scene. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, including those with video footage, to come forward.

READ MORE

The victim is the 16th motorcyclist killed this year and the 118th killed overall on Irish roads so far in 2024.

The number is tracking significantly higher than the 103 killed on the roads by this time last year.