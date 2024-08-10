Ireland

Motorcyclist (30s) dies in overnight road crash in Co Longford

Man pronounced dead at the scene after single-vehicle crash in Kilnashee

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The victim is the 16th motorcyclist killed this year and the 118th killed overall on Irish roads so far in 2024. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Olivia Kelleher
Sat Aug 10 2024 - 12:17

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died in a single-vehicle crash which occurred at Kilnashee, Drumlish, in Co Longford, overnight.

The alarm was raised at 1.15am early on Saturday morning. Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene. The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the site of the incident.

The R198, Longford to Drumlish road, remained closed on Saturday to allow for a technical examination of the scene. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, including those with video footage, to come forward.

READ MORE

The victim is the 16th motorcyclist killed this year and the 118th killed overall on Irish roads so far in 2024.

The number is tracking significantly higher than the 103 killed on the roads by this time last year.