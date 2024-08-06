Gardaí arrest man following serious assault near St Stephen’s Green

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 30s, who has been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating an assault which took place on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man in his 30s was injured in the incident near the junction of St Stephen’s Green and Harcourt Street at about 1:00am. The man was taken to St James’s Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 30s, who has been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning.

Following the court appearance gardaí appealed to anyone who may have been a witness to what happened to contact them.

READ MORE

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the St Stephen’s Green west area between 12:45am and 1:30am and have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Those who can help should contact Pearse Street Garda station at 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.