Michael Healy-Rae seeks injunction against former general election candidate over allegedly defamatory social media posts

An application by Michael Healy-Rae, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, against a former general election candidate and activist, seeking to remove allegedly defamatory social media posts, has been adjourned to next week.

The proceedings will be heard in the absence of Michelle Keane, if she does not signal to the court her intention to contest the matter.

On Wednesday morning, the Circuit Civil Court in Tralee was told an interlocutory injunction was being sought to have “serious and grave” publications about Mr Healy-Rae removed.

Barrister for Mr Healy-Rae, Elizabeth Murphy, instructed by Killarney solicitor Dan O’Connor, told the court she was seeking “an injunction to restrain publication of a most grave and serious nature”.

READ MORE

This was a civil matter under the Defamation Act and Ms Keane should be called, Ms Murphy said at the outset.

The objective was to take down and restrain further allegations, and she was seeking an interlocutory injunction, Ms Murphy said.

Ms Keane usually represents herself, and notice had been served by email over the bank holiday weekend, the barrister said. She added this was not Ms Keane’s ”first rodeo”.

Judge Ronan Munro said he would prefer if the proceedings and notice of the injunction being sought was served by the Killarney-based solicitor to Ms Keane’s address in Knocknagoshel, to notify her he would deal with the matter at 2pm on Wednesday.

Ms Keane had electronic gates, Ms Murphy advised the court. If necessary, the envelope was to be placed behind the electronic gates of Ms Keane’s residence, Judge Munro said.

Mr O’Connor then proceeded to Knocknagoshel to serve the papers by hand.

When the matter resumed at 2pm, Ms Keane was again called and she was not in court.

Ms Murphy outlined specific allegations about Mr Healy-Rae which she said were made by Ms Keane and were defamatory; Ms Keane “self -publishes” on social media, the barrister told the court.

The barrister said she was seeking an order “to remove all posts accusing her client of illegality or immorality and to stop doing it”.

Judge Munro adjourned the matter to Tuesday next. Mr Healy-Rae’s legal team is to seek to serve notice on Ms Keane.

“This will proceed in an uncontested basis and if she wants to contest, she must notify the courts office,” Judge Munro said.