Thursday’s top stories: Internet VAT cut in budget may reduce bills; Trump claims on Harris’s race ‘same old show’

Kamala Harris says Trump claims about her race ‘same old show’ of divisiveness and disrespect
US vice president Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that former president Donald Trump’s false assertions about her race were the “same old show” as she emphasised the need for black women to organise for his defeat this November.
Addressing the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority – one of “Divine Nine” historically black fraternities and sororities – in Houston, Texas, Ms Harris told the crowd: “When I look out at everyone here, I see family”.
She drew knowing chuckles from the audience as she mentioned Mr Trump’s comments earlier in the day at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists.
