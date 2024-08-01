Thursday’s top stories: Internet VAT cut in budget may reduce bills; Trump claims on Harris’s race ‘same old show’

IrelandMorning Briefing

Former president Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, and ABC’s Rachel Scott, during an interview at a gathering of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. Photograph: Akilah Townsend/The New York Times
Thu Aug 01 2024 - 07:54

Kamala Harris says Trump claims about her race ‘same old show’ of divisiveness and disrespect

US vice president Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that former president Donald Trump’s false assertions about her race were the “same old show” as she emphasised the need for black women to organise for his defeat this November.

Addressing the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority – one of “Divine Nine” historically black fraternities and sororities – in Houston, Texas, Ms Harris told the crowd: “When I look out at everyone here, I see family”.

She drew knowing chuckles from the audience as she mentioned Mr Trump’s comments earlier in the day at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists.

