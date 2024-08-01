Thursday’s top stories: Internet VAT cut in budget may reduce bills; Trump claims on Harris’s race ‘same old show’

Former president Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, and ABC’s Rachel Scott, during an interview at a gathering of the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. Photograph: Akilah Townsend/The New York Times

US vice president Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that former president Donald Trump’s false assertions about her race were the “same old show” as she emphasised the need for black women to organise for his defeat this November.

Addressing the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority – one of “Divine Nine” historically black fraternities and sororities – in Houston, Texas, Ms Harris told the crowd: “When I look out at everyone here, I see family”.

She drew knowing chuckles from the audience as she mentioned Mr Trump’s comments earlier in the day at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists.

Influencers: Sidemen KSI and Tobi Brown with their crisp sandwiches and pints of guinness at Doyles pub in Dublin

The Canada Goose-wearing young men offer to sell ‘the best crack in Dublin’. You don’t see that in Tourism Ireland ads: IShowSpeed and KSI have been taking their YouTube audiences around Ireland. How have we left our children with these idiots to look up to?

Digicel earnings rebound in year bondholders seized control: Digicel, the Caribbean-based telecoms company founded by Denis O’Brien in 2001, posted a rebound in earnings in the financial year to March, a period in which the Irish businessman lost control of the telco to a group of bondholders.

Ireland now reaping the rewards for essential post-Sydney reforms: The medals won by swimmers Mona McSharry and Daniel Wiffen this week are the most vivid expression of the transformation in Irish sport over the last 20 years, writes Denis Walsh.

Olympics Day 6: Irish in action and best of the rest as boats chase medals in Paris and Marseille: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry begin their Olympic campaigns at Le Golf National

Three accused of involvement in 9/11 attack plead guilty in Guantánamo Bay deal – prosecutors: Three men accused of being involved in the 9/11 terrorist attack – including the self-proclaimed mastermind of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon – have agreed to plea deals at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Restaurant review: Luxurious secret terrace in the heart of Georgian Dublin is perfect for a special meal: An off-the-radar spot to enjoy classic food and a sense of absolute escape in relaxed surrounds.

