Kellie Harrington makes history as first Irish woman to win medals at two Olympic Games

Ireland’s Kellie Harrington celebrates with coach Zaur Antia after her victory over Colombia's Angie Paola Valdes Pana in the quarter-finals of the women's 60kg. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Kellie Harrington became the first Irish women to win medals at two Olympic Games after a unanimous decision win over the unseeded Columbian Palo Valdes Pana in the Paris Arena on Wednesday night. Harrington, defending the lightweight Olympic title she won in Tokyo, won all three rounds for a 5-0 points win to secure at least a bronze medal.

No other Irish women in the last 100 years, since Ireland has competed as an independent nation in 1924 has won more than one Olympic medal in different Olympic Games including athlete Sonia O’Sullivan, sailor Analise Murphy and boxer Katie Taylor.

Harrington stepped into the history books with a 30-27,30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 score on the judges’ cards after an almost carefree three rounds.

It was another controlled outing from the reigning champion against a southpaw counter-puncher, who wanted Harrington to come on to her with aggression. But disciplined and fully in control Harrington remained at a distance, working behind her jab to earn a 5-0 win in the first round.

The second seemed to be going the same way, Harrington controlling the tempo and her Colombian opponent trying to land some big shots. She got through with one or two but the 3-2 round awarded by the five judges in Harrington’s favour seemed like an extremely generous result for Valdes Pana.

Still the Irish lightweight was not deterred and continued in the same vein, showing good movement and measured amounts of aggression as her opponent became more desperate. In the end there was no dispute, Harrington a clearcut winner, a bronze medallist and into the semi-final stage, which takes place on Saturday night.

She won’t find out her opponent until after 9pm on Wednesday night when Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira, who Harrington beat in the Tokyo gold medal bout, takes on Chelsey Heijnen of the Netherlands in the last of the quarter-finals.