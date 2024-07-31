Ireland performing poorly by international standards on environment, climate and biodiversity

An EPA report found last October that half of Ireland’s wastewater discharges did not meet EU standards. Ireland's environmental sustainability indicators continue to perform less well than other countries. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland shows a negative performance over time and in comparison internationally when it comes to environment, climate and biodiversity in the “wellbeing framework” published by the Government.

The framework was launched in 2021 and seeks to move beyond using solely economic measures in gauging Ireland’s progress as a country, encompassing environmental and social issues also.

It focuses on quality of life, with a particular emphasis on equality and sustainability, and shows Ireland’s performance on 35 indicators, across 11 dimensions.

Similar to last year’s analysis, Ireland’s overall performance is positive, with strong showings in areas such as social connections and community and in work and job quality.

However, the report also identified the groups that perform less well than other comparable groups across multiple dimensions.

These include people with long-term illness or disability, single-parent households, households with lower incomes, and households in rented accommodation.

Of the 15 indicators considered particularly important for sustainability, seven perform well over time and Ireland compares favourably with other countries in four.

However, environmental sustainability indicators continue to perform less well although there are some positive signs.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the framework was developed to “think about how Ireland is doing across a range of different areas in the medium term”.

“It is encouraging that this year’s report once again shows that Ireland is making progress,” he said.

“It shows that our population is generally happy, socially connected and highly skilled with a strong labour market. This report does, however, also highlight that not everyone experiences this progress equally.

“The wellbeing framework is now firmly established in the Irish policymaking system and we are committed to driving its implementation to improve the quality of life for all our people.”

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said the report was part of a broader suite of reforms that are “focused on enhancing the use of evidence in the policy process and in shaping budgetary priorities”.

“The report that is being published today provides important insights into how public policy is providing people living in Ireland with the opportunities and resources to progress their own lives as well as those of their families,” he said.

“However, the report also reminds us that not everyone has been able to benefit fully from such opportunities. We must continue to work hard to ensure that all public services are focused on improving people’s lives, especially for those people who face an array of difficult challenges in their day-to-day lives.”

The wellbeing framework is currently being integrated across Government, including across the budgetary cycle.