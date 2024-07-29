Dublin man remembered at funeral Mass as passionate cyclist with joy for life

Niall Kieran, a member of Dublin club Orwell Wheelers, died while cycling in the French Pyrenees. Photograph: Orwell Wheelers CC/Facebook

Dubliner Niall Kieran (29) who died in a cycling accident in France, had a life-long passion for cycling since he got his first bike from Santa, his father Gerry told his funeral Mass on Monday.

“I remember the day the stabilisers came off in the back garden… From then on there was freedom and just lap after lap of the back garden and it was beautiful to watch.”

Mr Kieran said his son came into his own at age 13 when he joined Orwell Wheelers cycling club.

“He absolutely loved it. Loved the spins and going further and further afield,” he said.

“Everything changed last week for our family,” he told the congregation at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown.

Father and son had been on a cycling trip in the French Pyrenees, when the accident happened on Sunday, July 21st.

Mr Kieran came off the road and into a deep ravine during a cycle in the Luz-Saint-Sauveur valley. Emergency services attended the scene, but he was pronounced dead.

His father praised the response of the emergency services in France.

“Everybody has been so supportive since start with the emergency services in France. Every single person was so professional, so caring, the police afterwards had to do a report, they did it with such compassion, such respect.”

Mr Kieran also thanked the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and Irish Embassy staff in helping to bring his son home, and everyone who had helped and supported the family since the tragedy.

“We don’t know how to thank you enough…it’s been overwhelming.”

Many members of Orwell Cycling Club attended the funeral in their club jerseys in tribute to Mr Kieran.

In a statement last week, Orwell Wheelers president Joe Fitzpatrick spoke of the club’s “deep sorrow” at his loss.

“Those who knew Niall would be aware that he was so looking forward to this trip with his dad. Niall loved every aspect of cycling – weekend spins, racing and the social side. He was well known and loved throughout the club. Niall will be sorely missed by all those in the club who knew him.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences especially go out to Gerry. The club extends its deepest sympathies to all the extended Kieran family at this sad time.”

James Quilligan, chief executive of Cycling Ireland, said: “On behalf of Cycling Ireland and the wider cycling community, we would like to express our condolences to Niall’s family and friends.”

Mr Kieran worked with the Houses of the Oireachtas service in Dáil Éireann in the IT department and recently began providing technology support to the Oireachtas committees’ section.

A spokeswoman for the Houses of the Oireachtas said the service was “profoundly saddened and shocked to hear of Niall’s untimely and unexpected death. We extend our sincere sympathy to his family and to his many friends and colleagues in Leinster House”.

Mr Kieran is survived by his parents Gerry and Louise, brother Conor, and his sister Sinéad.