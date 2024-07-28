Red Book of Ossory goes on public display for first time in Kilkenny

Librarian and archivist Dr Susan Hood with the Dean of Ossory, the Very Reverend Stephen Farrell (right), alongside Dr John Gillis. Photograph: Dylan Vaughan

The Red Book of Ossory, which was penned almost 700 years ago, is due to go on public display for the first time in its history on Monday in St Canice’s Cathedral in Kilkenny.

The earliest recorded recipe for distilling Aqua Vitae, a letter from King Edward III, an early provision of the Magna Carta, plus poems and songs composed by then Bishop of Ossory, Richard Ledrede, are among its highlights.

The book was written in Kilkenny by Bishop Ledrede. It is on loan from the Representative Church Body Library.

An important local artefact, the Red Book holds the earliest recorded recipe for distilling aqua vitae, used for medicinal purposes as the Black Death ravaged Europe. The “water of life” is known as whiskey today.

A letter from King Edward III is preserved along with an early provision of the Magna Carta and records of church, state and law, theology, taxes and rents. Poems and songs composed by the good Bishop to replace the ‘vile’ secular songs of the townspeople.

It also set out several crimes that could lead to excommunication including violence to the bishop, slander, tax avoidance and farming on church land.

Written in Latin, Old English and French, it was intended for well-educated church members.

Bishop Ledrede banned clergy from playing football on the grounds of the cathedral. He also said they should put away their concubines and “none below the rank of a bishop is to absolve from murder”. In 1324, he accused noblewoman Alice Kyteler of witchcraft and heresy.

The Very Reverend Stephen Farrell, Dean of Ossory, said the 79-vellum page artefact will “spark imagination and connect local people with their history”.

“The book is as true to Kilkenny as it gets. Ledrede is woven through all our stories. We look forward to welcoming visitors from every corner of the world to see this remarkable piece of living history.”

Members of the public are invited to preview the exhibition and its centrepiece, The Red Book of Ossory, from Monday at the Cathedral. Entrance to the exhibition is included in the entrance fee to the Cathedral.