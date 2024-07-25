Thursday’s top stories: Biden says ‘time for new voices’; farmer who found Bronze Age axe heads comes forward

Joe Biden says decision to drop out of US election ‘best way to unite our nation’
US president Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday to explain his historic decision to withdraw from the presidential race, delivering a reflective and hopeful message about the need to begin a new chapter in America’s story.
“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merited a second term, but nothing – nothing – can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition,” Mr Biden said in the televised Oval Office address.
“So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices – yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”
