Thursday’s top stories: Biden says ‘time for new voices’; farmer who found Bronze Age axe heads comes forward

Bronze Age axe heads found by a Westmeath farmer are packed in foam inside a porridge box on arrival at the National Museum of Ireland.

US president Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday to explain his historic decision to withdraw from the presidential race, delivering a reflective and hopeful message about the need to begin a new chapter in America’s story.

“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merited a second term, but nothing – nothing – can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition,” Mr Biden said in the televised Oval Office address.

“So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices – yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”

Donald Trump with John McEntee: 'Johnny understands people,' said Trump. 'He understands loyalty.' Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Johnny McEntee: The Project 2025 adviser and former college quarterback who worked his way into Trump’s inner-circle: A fresh-faced Johnny McEntee was interviewed by CNN back in 2011. A soft-focus piece about how the then second-string quarterback at University of Connecticut went viral via a compilation of outlandish trick shots filmed around campus, writes Dave Hannigan

Finance officials concerned about oversight of auto-enrolment pension scheme: The Department of Finance has raised concerns about light-tough supervision being planned for the incoming multibillion euro auto-enrolment pension system by colleagues in the Department of Social Protection, according to new documents.

Ireland surge to quarter-finals in Olympic Rugby Sevens after beating Japan: All the talk, all the understated confidence the Irish team brought to their preparation camp in Tours, where the Irish XVs team stayed before last years Rugby World Cup, was richly rewarded in Paris with wins in their opening two matches of the Olympic Games. With that Ireland have secured a quarter-final.

Surviving Gaza: ‘We were displaced twice in less than 10 hours’: Israeli evacuation orders force Palestinians to move, often multiple times, as they seek shelter.

Look inside the most expensive house sold in Dublin so far this year: Deemed one of the top 10 most expensive homes of the year when it sold for €4.41 million in 2014, Victoria House at number 81 Ailesbury Road is likely to make the list once again a decade on, having recently sold for about €10 million.

