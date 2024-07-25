IrelandMorning Briefing

Thursday’s top stories: Biden says ‘time for new voices’; farmer who found Bronze Age axe heads comes forward

The latest news and weather in Ireland and abroad including: search for boy at Cliffs of Moher; Dubliners ‘mortified’ by portal antics

Bronze Age axe heads found by a Westmeath farmer are packed in foam inside a porridge box on arrival at the National Museum of Ireland.
Thu Jul 25 2024 - 07:45

Joe Biden says decision to drop out of US election ‘best way to unite our nation’

US president Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday to explain his historic decision to withdraw from the presidential race, delivering a reflective and hopeful message about the need to begin a new chapter in America’s story.

“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merited a second term, but nothing – nothing – can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition,” Mr Biden said in the televised Oval Office address.

“So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices – yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now.”

  • Ireland surge to quarter-finals in Olympic Rugby Sevens after beating Japan: All the talk, all the understated confidence the Irish team brought to their preparation camp in Tours, where the Irish XVs team stayed before last years Rugby World Cup, was richly rewarded in Paris with wins in their opening two matches of the Olympic Games. With that Ireland have secured a quarter-final.

