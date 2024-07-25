Cliffs of Moher search for boy to resume this afternoon due to weather conditions

A search off the Cliffs of Moher for a missing boy will resume this afternoon. Photograph: Jeremy Toye

The search operation for a young boy reported missing in the vicinity of the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare will not resume until later this afternoon due to adverse weather.

The Coast Guard and gardaí have confirmed the search will continue later on Thursday when conditions are more favourable.

A land, air and sea search was mounted at around 2pm on Tuesday after the young boy, believed to be 12 years old, was reported missing by his family who are understood to be visiting from overseas.

It’s thought that the boy had become separated from his family who then tried to find him. When there was no sign of the child, they returned to the visitor centre and alerted staff there.

Gardaí were alerted initially while the Irish Coast Guard was also requested to mobilise resources to assist with a search.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry mounted a multi-agency operation involving the Doolin unit of the Coast Guard, the Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat and the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter.

The search continued for several hours including around the base of the cliffs however conditions were not safe for personnel to reach the shoreline to carry out a more details survey. The search was called off on Tuesday evening but resumed on Wednesday morning.

Doolin Coast Guard were joined by a drone team from Clare Civil Defence and divers from the Garda Water Unit. Rescue 115 also assisted during the afternoon.

Garda divers swam in to the base of the cliff and carried out a comprehensive search however no trace of the boy was found.

The operation will resume later this morning with Coast Guard volunteers from Doolin continuing their clifftop search.

A drone team from Cleggan Coast Guard in Galway travelling to Clare to assist their Doolin colleagues.

Clare Civil Defence will also deploy their drones and will be joined by volunteers from two Cork units of the service and another from Kerry. Members of Galway and Mayo Civil Defence will carry out searches of the Galway Bay coastline as part of the ongoing operation.

The drone teams will search the coastline as the tide recedes. Low-tide is expected at around 2.30pm. As winds yesterday were southerly in direction, the shoreline search will be extended northwards further along the Cliffs of Moher and up the coast from Doolin.