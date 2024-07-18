‘All I want is to go outside’: Man trapped at home for years while waiting for electric wheelchair

Michael Dunne is unable to leave his house without an electric wheelchair, for which the HSE confirmed they received a referral in November 2022. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Michael Dunne (73), who lost the use of his legs in 2022, says he has been unable to leave his home in Clondalkin, west Dublin for more than two years as he cannot get an electric wheelchair. He is not expected to get one until late next year, at the earliest.

He has severe spinal stenosis – a narrowing of the vertebrae in the upper spine – and chronic gout, both of which have resulted in paralysis of his legs. His manual wheelchair, provided by the HSE in late 2022, is suitable only for indoor use. He can propel himself around the house with his feet but cannot push himself along as the wheels are too small and his arms are too weak.

His wife, Concepta, is too frail to push him more than a few metres.

She says they were advised in mid-2022 by a HSE occupational therapist that an electric wheelchair would be provided once their house was adapted. They got three quotes, as advised by the local authority which agreed to fund the adaptations, for a ramp at the front of the house, a stair lift, bathroom adaptations and door widenings.

READ MORE

Despite both being dependent on social welfare, they had to borrow the €5,000 deposit for the works, which they are now paying off at €60 a week. They have had no update on their application, submitted in May, for partial reimbursement of the €5,000. The works were completed last year.

“I rang the HSE when the work was finished and all, but they said there was a backlog of 37 months for a wheelchair,” says Concepta. “I said the OT approved the wheelchair. They said there was no OT for Clondalkin any more, so I couldn’t even talk to [the OT] about it.”

Asked if they had children who could help, Concepta explains a daughter living nearby has health issues. Another daughter (51) died in recent months and two sons live in north County Dublin.

Michael says he feels like “giving up”.

A survivor of institutional abuse at Letterfrack industrial school – to which he was sent at 14 years of age – he suffers ongoing post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety. His PTSD made staying in full-time employment difficult – though he worked in both construction and outdoor advertising – and he has been a drinker, though he has been sober for many years.

“I used the alcohol to cope with every day. I went on medication shortly after coming out of Letterfrack. I was taking panic attacks. The stuff that happened down there was...”

Unable to finish his sentence he becomes upset. “I got a life sentence there and I am still doing it.”

He describes the house as his “cell”.

“I don’t know which way to turn. I sit at the back door for some fresh air. I am getting more depressed, anxious and emotional. Just to go to the shops... I just feel lost. I feel like giving up. I can’t go anywhere. All I want now is just to go outside.”

People Before Profit’s Gino Kenny, a Dublin Midwest TD who has been advocating for the couple, is calling for a statutory maximum six-month waiting time “for mobility” aids like wheelchairs.

“It is not acceptable that someone without mobility should be left more than three years. This elderly man clearly and obviously needs the electric mobility vehicle to have some quality of life.”

In a reply to Mr Kenny, the HSE confirmed a referral for Mr Dunne for an electric wheelchair had been received in November 2022.

“The approximate waiting time at present is 37 months. Unfortunately, the waiting times for our occupational therapy service remain longer than desired due to the inability of the service to meet the demand within its current capacity, and due to the recruitment pause in place within the HSE,” it said.

“The HSE has provided for an exemption of certain staff groups, and we are progressing with requests to fill key vacant roles within this exemption.”

Joan McCarthy, advocacy manager with the Irish Wheelchair Association, said she was aware of further cases, similar to Mr Dunne’s case, involving “unacceptable” long waits for equipment.

“It is a right of a person with disabilities to be able to access equipment. This equipment is a lifeline for people with disabilities and without it they are prisoners in their own home,” she said.