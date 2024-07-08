Your top stories on Monday: Left-wing vote surge blocks far right in France; domestic violence sentencing changes adopted

Cork’s Ciarán Joyce and Shane Kingston celebrate after their victory over Limerick in the All Ireland Hurling semi-final. Photograph: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

France faces a hung parliament and the prospect of taxing negotiations starting today to form a government, after a surprise left-wing surge blocked Marine Le Pen’s quest to bring the far right to power.

The leftist New Popular Front (NFP) emerged as the dominant force in the National Assembly after Sunday’s election, but with no single group securing a working majority the possibilities include the NFP forming a minority government or the building of a broad, unwieldy coalition.

News in Ireland

Pricewatch

Two Caesar salads in the same shop have wildly different prices. Is this why your shopping bill is so high?: Not long ago Pricewatch was sent a neat illustration, in the unlikely shape of a Caesar salad, which highlighted how supermarket pricing works and how sometimes it doesn’t work in our favour.

Looser mortgage lending rules linked to Irish house price surge, says MyHome: Looser mortgage lending rules have been cited as one of the factors driving the latest surge in house prices.

From one parent to another, six tips on how to get through the summer in one piece: By now, it’s likely that the novelty of not having to make school lunches has long since worn off.

The shocking health problem affecting Ireland's homeless children Listen | 19:11

