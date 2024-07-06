Bodies of two men found in Grand Canal in Dublin

The bodies of two men in their 40s have been found in the Grand Canal in Dublin on Saturday morning.

The bodies of two men in their 40s were found in the Grand Canal in Dublin on Saturday morning.

Gardaí responded to reports of a body in the canal at Grand Parade shortly after 8am. The bodies of two men were recovered a short time later, with both pronounced deceased at the scene.

The men have been identified by gardaí and a postmortem will take place in due course.

The scene is preserved and a Garda cordon is in place while investigations continue.

READ MORE

It is believed that the two men had been living in two tents close to where their bodies were recovered from.

The men were camping opposite a makeshift refugee camp where International Protection Applicants have been sleeping.

A volunteer who was on the scene when emergency services arrived said the tents are located in a “dangerous position” close to where barriers had been positioned.