Man (30s) dies in Co Longford car crash

Single-vehicle incident occurred at about 12.45am on the N55 at Ballymahon

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 30s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Longford. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Jade Wilson
Mon Jul 8 2024 - 10:16

A man in his 30s has died following a car crash in Co Longford.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at about 12.45am on the N55 at Ballymahon.

The driver was treated by emergency services at the scene but later died His body was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, for a postmortem.

The road was closed for an examination by Garda investigators. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymahon Garda station on 090 6432303, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times

