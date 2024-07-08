Man (30s) dies in Co Longford car crash

A man in his 30s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Longford. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 30s has died following a car crash in Co Longford.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at about 12.45am on the N55 at Ballymahon.

The driver was treated by emergency services at the scene but later died His body was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, for a postmortem.

The road was closed for an examination by Garda investigators. Diversions are in place.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses. Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymahon Garda station on 090 6432303, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.