Rape counselling centre refused permission in Killarney over concern for bat habitat

Lesser horseshoe bats have declined and in some cases gone extinct across Europe, making the Irish population important

Permission for a counselling centre for rape and sexual abuse victims on Killarney’s Ross Road has again been refused because of the effect of artificial lighting on the commuting of the lesser horseshoe bat.

Kerry County Council had refused permission for the two-storey building intended to have four counselling rooms because of concern for the protected bat, but also as the area is a flood plain of the nearby Lough Leane.

The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre said such a service was vital at a regional and local level for the community and the site alongside the Killarney National Park would afford a quiet location with privacy for victims and their families.

The Rape Crisis centre questioned how other developments had been allowed and said there was “a lack of consistency” in the planning approach.

READ MORE

The centre was “vital”, the directors said in their appeal.

However the site is alongside a designated EU site, the national park.

The Department of Heritage said it is “absolutely vital the quality and efficiency of this edge of Reen as a commuting corridor and frequently used foraging area (for the lesser horseshoe bat) is not compromised”.

The board has refused permission in line with its inspector’s recommendation and the decision of Kerry County Council.

Based on the information submitted with the planning application, the Board was not satisfied in relation to the adequacy of the mitigation measures proposed to ensure the proposed development, in particular the proposed lighting scheme. Adverse effects to the integrity of important sites could not be ruled out.

It was also concerned about flood risk, as the site was in an area prone to flooding.

A number of developments have been turned down in recent years in Killarney because of concern for the effects of artificial lighting on the bat.