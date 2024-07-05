Incoming British prime minister Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, delivers a victory speech this morning after his party swept to huge win over the Conservatives in the UK elections. Photograph: Bloomberg

Follow our live coverage of the UK election where the Labour Party has won the UK general election wit a landslide victory and the DUP has suffered a crushing defeat, including the loss of Ian Paisley jnr’s seat in Northern Ireland.

This morning, as the results became clear, incoming British prime minister Keir Starmer said: “We did it! You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it has arrived”

The Big Read

Joe Canning: Clare are in the last-chance saloon: When you play a team twice in the same championship the danger is overthinking.

I’m glad I never got the things my younger self thought I wanted: At the risk of sounding like an inspirational quote your recently divorced auntie posts at 3am on Facebook alongside a stock photo of a rainbow, I am glad I never got what I thought I wanted, writes Brianna Parkins.

The plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby Listen | 25:14

