UK Election results
Live Coverage: Labour wins landslide as DUP suffers ‘seismic’ defeat
Follow our live coverage of the UK election where the Labour Party has won the UK general election wit a landslide victory and the DUP has suffered a crushing defeat, including the loss of Ian Paisley jnr’s seat in Northern Ireland.
This morning, as the results became clear, incoming British prime minister Keir Starmer said: “We did it! You campaigned for it, you fought for it, you voted for it, and now it has arrived”
- Conor McGregor stout brand cited over ‘sexually suggestive’ ad campaign: An advert for Conor McGregor’s Forged Irish Stout which “put significant emphasis” on the “cleavages and bottoms” of female models has been deemed overtly sexual and in breach of advertising standards.
- Remains of Harry Gleeson, wrongly executed for murder 83 years ago, to return home: Eighty-three years after being wrongly convicted for the murder of a mother-of-seven, Harry Gleeson is to be reinterred in his native Tipperary.
- Co Kerry graveyard ‘honour killing’ was ‘ridiculous and stupid’, trial hears: Six murder accused used “medieval violence” to “butcher” a father of seven in “an honour killing” during a Co Kerry funeral, carrying out a “biblical atrocity” that was as “tragic and heartbreaking as it was ridiculous and stupid”, a prosecution barrister has claimed.
- Fianna Fáil supports renters’ tax credit increase o €1,000: Fianna Fáil Ministers are backing an increase to the renters’ tax credit in a move which could see the payment rise to €1,000.
- The two reasons why it is so hard to say how many homes Ireland needs: Confused about the number of houses Ireland needs to build each year? You aren’t the only one, writes Cliff Taylor.
- Justine McCarthy She has been abused, has turned to drugs. She is 17
- Diarmaid Ferriter: Trump ticks enough boxes to ensure debate about American fascism will continue
- Joe Canning: Clare are in the last-chance saloon: When you play a team twice in the same championship the danger is overthinking.
- I’m glad I never got the things my younger self thought I wanted: At the risk of sounding like an inspirational quote your recently divorced auntie posts at 3am on Facebook alongside a stock photo of a rainbow, I am glad I never got what I thought I wanted, writes Brianna Parkins.
