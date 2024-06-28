All senior military officers ordered to appear before Chief of Staff today following Crotty controversy

All senior military officers have been summoned from around the country to appear before the Defence Forces Chief of Staff today in response to the controversy over the continued service of military personnel with serious criminal convictions.

Unit commanders and unit adjuncts received the order on Thursday after the Defence Forces provided a list to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste detailing 68 cases of personnel who have been convicted or are currently before the courts on a range of criminal offences.

Some of the cases are understood to involve serious offences, including domestic and sexual violence.

Sources say the majority of cases in the list relate to matters which have yet to be finalised by the courts.

Officers are to gather at Baldonnell Aerodrome for an address by Chief of Staff Lieut Gen Seán Clancy and the Defence Forces Director of Legal Services Col Richard Brennan.

Sources say the purpose of the meeting is to reiterate the organisation’s policy of “zero tolerance” for violence, intimidation and discrimination and to remind senior officers of their legal obligations in this regard, including when dealing with personnel charged in the civilian courts.

The calling of a last-minute meeting on the issue has caused some consternation in the officer corps. However, military management considers it necessary to help address the controversy that began following the sentencing last week of a serving solider who beat a woman unconscious in Limerick, sources said.

Private Cathal Crotty received a suspended sentence for knocking Natasha O’Brien unconscious in a street attack. The Defence Forces is currently in the process of discharging him from the service.

Separately, it is understood the Government is considering introducing a statutory instrument to amend Defence Forces Regulations and allow for personnel to be suspended if charged with a serious offence.

Currently there is no provision to suspend a serving member. This is in contrast to An Garda Síochána where the commissioner has the power to suspend members as soon as they are placed under investigation for an offence.

Similar provisions for the Defence Forces would allow management to suspend personnel at a much earlier stage and, if appropriate, to discharge them on conviction.

The 68 cases detailed to Government involve a range of range of criminal offences “including public-order, drink-driving, drugs offences, physical assault and sexual offences”, according to a spokesman for the Tánaiste, who received the updated report on Wednesday night.

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin had been “absolutely clear since becoming Minister for Defence 18 months ago on the need for urgent transformation of the culture in the Defence Forces”, his spokesman said.

“He is adamant that the Defence Forces is a place where no one convicted of serious physical assaults, sexual offences or domestic or gender-based violence can continue to be in active service.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said that soldiers currently serving in the Defence Forces who have been convicted of crimes should now be dismissed.

Mr Harris also said that the where someone is accused of a crime and is awaiting trial they should be suspended from the Defence Forces without prejudice.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels this morning after the conclusion of the summit of EU leaders last night, Taoiseach Simon Harris was asked if soldiers who were previously convicted of a crime but had not been sacked should now be dismissed from the Defence Forces.

He responded: “Yes. Yes, they should. I’m conscious that there are processes that have to be gone through but I don’t think it’s a radical concept to say that if you have a criminal conviction, particularly a criminal conviction as the regulations says for something that merited a custodial sentence, be it served or suspended, then you shouldn’t be in the Defence Forces. That’s the regulation. And that regulation needs to be applied.”

Asked if he was satisfied that the Government had received all the information it sought from the Defence Forces, Mr Harris said: “I think we’ve received a lot of information. I’ve been here in Brussels so I haven’t seen that information yet. The Tánaiste has it. He’s working through it with his department. So I obviously want to see that information before I say I’m satisfied ... But it’s stark. And I’m worried. And I think we have every right as a Government and a society to be concerned.

He said that the efforts of the Defence Forces had to be “about solving problems and not issuing press releases”.

“There’s a very serious cultural issue here in the Defence Forces that needs to be addressed. And that’s what leadership needs to look like.”

Mr Harris continued: “Let’s not see any effort to explain away things, to try and clarify things, or explain it – ‘Maybe the Taoiseach just doesn’t understand’ – I understand very well. I understand very well what zero tolerance means. I understand what it looks like. And I understand what it doesn’t look like.”

Mr Harris said there is already a regulation in the Defence Forces that says if somebody has been convicted and sentenced to a custodial sentence, or a suspended sentence, then a dismissal process should commence.

“So in the first instance I want to know if that always happens. And if there’s any sort of bureaucratic reason – we’re waiting for a certificate from a court – I want to understand what that’s about and how we can make that process much more efficient,” he said.

“The second issue is the issue of where there’s an allegation against someone. And I do think that when you get to organisations like the Defence Forces, like the gardaí, where people are in positions of trust, power, I do think there is a very compelling case for people to be suspended without prejudice in the interests of making sure that zero tolerance is something we really mean and not just a slogan. And we do mean it.”