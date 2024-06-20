IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Thursday: Gay men ‘hunted’ in Phoenix Park by men with knives; ‘heat dome’ emergency declared in US

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including ‘reticence’ among secondary school students to report bullying, confusion over new protections for student renters

Children enjoy a splash pad in Boston, Massachusetts. Extreme heat has smothered central and northeastern US states in recent days. Forecasters predicted temperatures could hit 38 degrees in parts of New England on Thursday. Photograph: Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Thu Jun 20 2024 - 08:16

Three gay men ‘hunted’ in Phoenix Park by six men with knives in ‘shocking’ incident

Three gay men walking in the Phoenix Park in Dublin were “hunted” by six men with knives because of their sexuality in an incident this week, the Seanad heard.

Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward said he had been informed by one of the men that he was in the park with two of his friends when they were approached by a group of men.

  • Heat emergency declared in US with millions urged to stay indoors: The last day of spring in the United States was marked by wildfires that forced thousands of residents to flee their homes in New Mexico, the coast of Texas was battered by a tropical storm and 80 million people sweltered under a “heat dome” warning that stretched from the east coast to the Great Lake states.

