Your top stories on Thursday: Gay men ‘hunted’ in Phoenix Park by men with knives; ‘heat dome’ emergency declared in US

Children enjoy a splash pad in Boston, Massachusetts. Extreme heat has smothered central and northeastern US states in recent days. Forecasters predicted temperatures could hit 38 degrees in parts of New England on Thursday. Photograph: Joseph Prezioso / AFP

Three gay men walking in the Phoenix Park in Dublin were “hunted” by six men with knives because of their sexuality in an incident this week, the Seanad heard.

Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward said he had been informed by one of the men that he was in the park with two of his friends when they were approached by a group of men.

Heat emergency declared in US with millions urged to stay indoors: The last day of spring in the United States was marked by wildfires that forced thousands of residents to flee their homes in New Mexico, the coast of Texas was battered by a tropical storm and 80 million people sweltered under a “heat dome” warning that stretched from the east coast to the Great Lake states.

I felt Travellers were strange and different until I befriended them. Then their similarity astonished me: I was cleaning my studio last week when I found a box of old cassette recordings; stories I heard from Travellers many years ago, writes Michael Harding.

Confusion over new protections for student renters: Student renters may have to pay for weeks of accommodation beyond their requirements next year amid confusion about the Government’s timeline

Dave Hannigan: A spin down memory lane and where it started for Muhammad Ali: Twelve months after announcing himself to the world at the 1960 Olympic Games, the fighter still known as Cassius Clay jnr was visited at his family home in Louisville by Huston Horn from Sports Illustrated.

Could Ireland be on the brink of a Fentanyl crisis? Listen | 18:44

