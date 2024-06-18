IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Tuesday: Runner hospitalised after attack by dog on restricted list; record number of domestic abuse reports

Here are the stories you need to start your day, including: Aer Lingus pilots’ strike looms; House of the Dragon returns for season two; and why is this June so cold?

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon series two. Photograph: HBO

Tue Jun 18 2024 - 08:09

Jogger hospitalised after attack by dog on restricted breed list

A man was brought to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog on the restricted breed list in Co Donegal on Sunday.

The man was jogging on the greenway between the villages of Muff and Quigley’s Point on the Inishowen Peninsula when he was attacked by the dog after midday.

