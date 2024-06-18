Your top stories on Tuesday: Runner hospitalised after attack by dog on restricted list; record number of domestic abuse reports

Jogger hospitalised after attack by dog on restricted breed list
A man was brought to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog on the restricted breed list in Co Donegal on Sunday.
The man was jogging on the greenway between the villages of Muff and Quigley’s Point on the Inishowen Peninsula when he was attacked by the dog after midday.
