Your top stories on Tuesday: Runner hospitalised after attack by dog on restricted list; record number of domestic abuse reports

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon series two. Photograph: HBO

A man was brought to hospital with serious injuries after being attacked by a dog on the restricted breed list in Co Donegal on Sunday.

The man was jogging on the greenway between the villages of Muff and Quigley’s Point on the Inishowen Peninsula when he was attacked by the dog after midday.

Why Paschal Sheehy’s ‘I have scored, Eileen’ is good for RTÉ News: I missed the RTÉ One O’Clock News last Thursday and I was raging. They say it’s important for your sense of inner order and productivity to build an anchor habit into your daily routine, and for me that anchor is Eileen Whelan, writes Laura Slattery.

Owen Doyle: Bulls deserved to beat Leinster, but the match deserved an elite referee: It seems that you can be at 1,350m above sea level and still be out of your depth.

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Simplex Crossword

Crossword Crosaire Crossword

Crossword Sudoku Puzzle

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters