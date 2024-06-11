Tributes paid to Co Tipperary man killed in Australia car crash

Tributes have been paid to an Irish man who was killed in a car crash in western Australia on Sunday.
Kevin Ivers, originally from Pearse Park, Golden in Co Tipperary and aged in his 30s, died in a car crash in Perth.
He ran the Golden Plant Hire in Gingin, Perth and has two sons, aged three and five.
A GoFundMe page, set up to help his family travel to Australia, has raised more than €25,000.
Mr Ivers attended Cashel Community School and was described in his local village of Pearse Park, Golden as a “gentleman”.
The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs are offering consular assistance to Mr Iver’s fiancée Rhyllie and his sons Sonny and Banjo.
No funeral arrangements have been made.
