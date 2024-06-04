Consumer watchdog stops the sale of dangerous amber teething jewellery

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has called on the public to alert it if it sees the products selling anywhere. Photograph: iStock

Retailers and distributors still selling teething jewellery that can choke or strangle infants have been told to withdraw the products immediately by Ireland’s consumer watchdog.

Amber teething products are being marketed at parents with the promise that they will reduce the pain of teething by triggering the release of tiny amounts of an oil which, when absorbed into the bloodstream of babies, is said to reduce inflammation and act as an analgesic.

There is no scientific evidence the bracelets and necklaces work but their efficacy is not what has prompted the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) to act.

“These products pose serious risks to babies and small children, including risks of strangulation and choking,” it said as it announced it had stopped multiple businesses selling amber bracelets and called on the public to alert it if it sees the bracelets selling anywhere.

“Acting on consumer reports, CCPC product safety experts approached multiple distributors across Ireland, requiring them to remove all amber teething jewellery from sale, both in-store and online,” the commission said.

It has been working with the HSE to provide up-to-date information on the jewellery to businesses and said it was co-ordinating with other European product safety authorities to track down the suppliers of the products.

“While teething can be a distressing and often exhausting time for parents and children alike, this dangerous jewellery is not a remedy, it’s a risk,” said the CCPC’s director of communications, Gráinne Griffin. “Amber teething jewellery can come apart in a baby’s mouth causing the baby to choke or to swallow the beads. Also, as with any cords around a baby or child’s neck, there is a risk of strangulation.”

She thanked consumers who reported the sale of the products to its helpline and called on people “to remain vigilant and contact us if they see these teething beads, or other potential hazards, being advertised for use with children”.

Dr Abigail Collins of the HSE said that not only were the products dangerous there was “no convincing evidence to support claims that [they] provide pain relief”.

“Depending on their age and stage, you can use teething rings, sugar-free teething gel or cold water and healthy foods to chew on,” she said. “It’s vital to never put any kind of cord, string or chain around a baby’s neck, and to keep small objects like beads away from babies and small children.”