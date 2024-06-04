Ireland

Irish man drowns while sea swimming in Spain

Man in his 70s dies on Monday evening after incident at Cala Capitán in the southeast of Spain

An Irish man has died while swimming in the sea in the southeast of Spain.

Jade Wilson
Tue Jun 4 2024 - 21:27

The incident occurred on Monday evening at Cala Capitán. The man was aged in his 70s, according to local media reports.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the case.

A spokesperson said the Department is now providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case,” it said.

Jade Wilson

Jade Wilson

