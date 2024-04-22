IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Monday: Boy (7) dies in hotel swimming pool; residents devastated after 40 trees destroyed in Dublin park

Here are the stories you need to start your day including a gun seized by gardaí from criminals in 2009 is seized for a second time

Shay Lynch from the village of Clonlara, Co Clare, died while swimming at the Lakeside Hotel and Leisure Centre in Killaloe on Saturday. Photograph: Scoil Seanáin Naofa

Mon Apr 22 2024 - 08:11

Gun seized by gardaí in 2009 finds its way back into criminal hands

A pump-action shotgun seized by the Garda, and which should have been in secure storage as evidence, got back into the hands of people involved in serious organised crime. It was seized for a second time during another, separate, Garda operation targeting feuding criminal gangs.

Outgoing FAI chief executive Johnathan Hill with FAI director Marc Canham. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

