Your top stories on Monday: Boy (7) dies in hotel swimming pool; residents devastated after 40 trees destroyed in Dublin park

Gun seized by gardaí in 2009 finds its way back into criminal hands
A pump-action shotgun seized by the Garda, and which should have been in secure storage as evidence, got back into the hands of people involved in serious organised crime. It was seized for a second time during another, separate, Garda operation targeting feuding criminal gangs.
