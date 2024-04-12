Your top stories on Friday: Ireland works to build support for recognition of Palestine; pets from Ukraine costing €1m a month

Ireland working with Spain to build support for recognition of Palestine
Ireland is working with Spain and a number of other countries to build support for the formal recognition of the state of Palestine, with Taoiseach Simon Harris saying it was “highly likely” more countries in Europe would back the move.
The new Fine Gael leader discussed Ireland’s plans to press ahead and recognise Palestine in a meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels yesterday.
- All gardaí ‘must do 30 minutes of road safety policing’: All uniformed gardaí will have to do a mandatory 30 minutes of road safety policing per shift, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said.
- Plans to publish revised housing targets in autumn show ‘lack of urgency’: A plan to publish revised housing targets in the autumn has been criticised in the Dáil for showing “a lack of ambition and urgency”.
- Planned asylum seeker system overhaul is ‘gamechanger’ for Ireland: Minister for Justice Helen McEntee says the planned overhaul of the asylum system is a “gamechanger” for Ireland, allowing for faster processing of applicants and making it easier to “remove” those who don’t have a right to be here.
- Pets from Ukraine costing Ireland €1m a month: Tánaiste Micheál Martin has defended the State paying up to €1 million a month for the transport and accommodation of pets from Ukraine as a “humanitarian” and “compassionate” response at the time.
- OJ Simpson, former sports star whose ‘trial of the century’ left US riveted, dies: OJ Simpson, the American football player and actor who was acquitted in a 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
- Five secrets of workplace success: What is the secret of a happy and fulfilled working life? For most of us muddling through corporate careers as best we can, the answer remains elusive.
- United Ireland: money should not be the deciding factor but nor should it be ignored
- Four years ago, we were clapping health workers in the street. Now we’re reducing their benefits
- Growing the garden business: On a bright and warm spring morning, Fergal Doyle – chief commercial officer of the Co Carlow-anchored gardening centre and lifestyle brand Arboretum – is sitting in a cafe above a bookshop in Dublin’s north city centre, flanked and backdropped by a canopy of lush green plants.
- Everyone gets paid at the Olympics except the athletes: Who knows what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are thinking after the first pawn was pushed across the board in World Athletics’ opening gambit to change the system.
- The people you meet in the posh emergency department, including the minor sports-adjacent celebrity: The opening sequence of the Channel 4 docuseries 24 Hours in A&E once showed a harried receptionist telling a phone caller that the department is open “24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year”, writes Emer McLysaght.
