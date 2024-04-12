Your top stories on Friday: Ireland works to build support for recognition of Palestine; pets from Ukraine costing €1m a month

Stephenie Brophy Lee of the astronomy and astrophysics section at Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies and Jeremy Rigney, Lindsay PhD scholar at DIAS and Armagh Observatory and Planetarium pictured at Killakee View Point, Dublin at the launch of the 'Reach for the Stars’, astrophotography competition. More details at www.reachforthestars.ie. Photograph: Marc O’Sullivan

Ireland is working with Spain and a number of other countries to build support for the formal recognition of the state of Palestine, with Taoiseach Simon Harris saying it was “highly likely” more countries in Europe would back the move.

The new Fine Gael leader discussed Ireland’s plans to press ahead and recognise Palestine in a meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels yesterday.

News from around the World

OJ Simpson, former sports star whose ‘trial of the century’ left US riveted, dies: OJ Simpson, the American football player and actor who was acquitted in a 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

The Big Read

Anyone can become a good manager. But without the right preparation, backup and development, nobody can. Photograph: Getty

Five secrets of workplace success: What is the secret of a happy and fulfilled working life? For most of us muddling through corporate careers as best we can, the answer remains elusive.

Growing the garden business: On a bright and warm spring morning, Fergal Doyle – chief commercial officer of the Co Carlow-anchored gardening centre and lifestyle brand Arboretum – is sitting in a cafe above a bookshop in Dublin’s north city centre, flanked and backdropped by a canopy of lush green plants.

Top Sports news

Everyone gets paid at the Olympics except the athletes: Who knows what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are thinking after the first pawn was pushed across the board in World Athletics’ opening gambit to change the system.

The people you meet in the posh emergency department, including the minor sports-adjacent celebrity: The opening sequence of the Channel 4 docuseries 24 Hours in A&E once showed a harried receptionist telling a phone caller that the department is open “24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year”, writes Emer McLysaght.

