IrelandMorning Briefing

Your top stories on Friday: Ireland works to build support for recognition of Palestine; pets from Ukraine costing €1m a month

Here are the stories you need to start your day including; all gardaí ‘must do 30 minutes of road safety policing’ per day and OJ Simpson dies

Stephenie Brophy Lee of the astronomy and astrophysics section at Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies and Jeremy Rigney, Lindsay PhD scholar at DIAS and Armagh Observatory and Planetarium pictured at Killakee View Point, Dublin at the launch of the 'Reach for the Stars’, astrophotography competition. More details at www.reachforthestars.ie. Photograph: Marc O’Sullivan

Fri Apr 12 2024 - 08:17

Ireland working with Spain to build support for recognition of Palestine

Ireland is working with Spain and a number of other countries to build support for the formal recognition of the state of Palestine, with Taoiseach Simon Harris saying it was “highly likely” more countries in Europe would back the move.

The new Fine Gael leader discussed Ireland’s plans to press ahead and recognise Palestine in a meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels yesterday.

News

News from around the World

The Big Read

Anyone can become a good manager. But without the right preparation, backup and development, nobody can. Photograph: Getty

  • Five secrets of workplace success: What is the secret of a happy and fulfilled working life? For most of us muddling through corporate careers as best we can, the answer remains elusive.

Opinion

Business

  • Growing the garden business: On a bright and warm spring morning, Fergal Doyle – chief commercial officer of the Co Carlow-anchored gardening centre and lifestyle brand Arboretum – is sitting in a cafe above a bookshop in Dublin’s north city centre, flanked and backdropped by a canopy of lush green plants.

Top Sports news

Life & Style

Podcast

Why not try one of our Crosswords & Puzzles?

Like this?

Get the best content direct to your inbox by signing up to one of our newsletters

LATEST STORIES